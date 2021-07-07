Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Tips for after putting in an offer on a house...and it then turning into a multi offer
mattwnz

18676 posts

Uber Geek


#288536 7-Jul-2021 00:07
A house I am interested in buying didn't sell at tender. I waited until after the tender to look at it, because the price expectations were really high and it was a pretty basic plain house, but in quite a good street. .  I do know that houses are not selling as easily in this area over the last few months, and several other agents have said that some sellers had been lowering their expectations. The house did have one offer at tender, and it was accepted, but the sale fell through at the last minute on the day it was supposed to go unconditional.  They are legitimate sellers because they are moving to another city. It therefore became 'Sale by Negotiation' and it has been on the market for 2 months.

 

I put in an offer today expecting to negotiate. But I then got contacted by the agent to say that the vendor had asked they hold the offer, in case any other interested parties would put in an offer. They then later contacted me to say that one other interested party wants to put in an offer with mine, making it a 'multi offer' and I will have to put my best offer forward. I expected this sort of thing to happen. The terms of the multi offer also say that the vendor  will either accept or  negotiate with only one of the two potential purchasers.  I think under this situation, I don't have much of a chance, because even though it will be largely unconditional offer, and the price is within the estimations and advice from people is that it is very fair based on what other properties have sold for, some people will just put in a crazy price to win it in this type of situation. I have lost multiple tenders before and it is a very bad process for buyers, as it often goes for well north of even the highest estimates.  I was wondering if anyone else has been in this station and what some tactics are?

 

I was thinking of withdrawing my offer, so it was no longer a multi offer, and telling the agent I would be prepared to resubmit the offer and negotiate after they have finished negotiating with the other party. But it is likely that I would miss out on that, especially as the agent already knows what I have offered.  Or just putting in a higher offer before the deadline time up to the max I would pay,  and sitting back.

 

 

 

 

Handle9
7642 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2740265 7-Jul-2021 01:03
You were expecting to negotiate, weren't you? Whatever you offer they will try and get you to increase your offer. You need to decide how badly you want to buy the house.

 

Just treat it like any other negotiation and know when you want to walk away. You really never know what the other parties will offer.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27869 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2740269 7-Jul-2021 05:26
This is very normal.

If the house has been on the market there will be interested parties like you, waiting for everyone else to run away so they can negotiate one on one.

Then someone makes a move the agent calls everyone and a back of the kitchen bidding syndicate takes place.

Pain the butt if you are after a bargain cause it won't be a bargain when this happens

From here you either go all out or miss out. I have found that if the seller is rich offering a lower offer but with better conditions don't work. Ymmv




cshwone
892 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2740274 7-Jul-2021 06:28
I would suggest you offer your best price with as few conditions as possible (You can't be largely unconditional, there are either conditions or there aren't).

 

Sit back and see what happens and accept the outcome.



Batman
Mad Scientist
27869 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2740285 7-Jul-2021 07:07
agents are dirty. they are not supposed to reveal each other's offer in a multi offer. but i know friends who sold with top agents and they do that. essentially an over the phone auction calling one party after another.




Batman
Mad Scientist
27869 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2740286 7-Jul-2021 07:10
cshwone:

 

I would suggest you offer your best price with as few conditions as possible (You can't be largely unconditional, there are either conditions or there aren't).

 

Sit back and see what happens and accept the outcome.

 

 

IME as few conditions don't do squat. put as many reasonable conditions - lim, building report, finance. then put your top dollar. if you get accepted use a top lawyer and get the best building inspector. not uncommon to get a 20k price deduction with the building report if your lawyer is better than their lawyer.

 

but don't use a shitty lawyer, they cause you to lose money. a LOT of money.

 

don't ask how i know.




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11946 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2740299 7-Jul-2021 07:59
Batman:

 

IME as few conditions don't do squat. put as many reasonable conditions - lim, building report, finance. then put your top dollar. if you get accepted use a top lawyer and get the best building inspector. not uncommon to get a 20k price deduction with the building report if your lawyer if better than their lawyer.

 

 

Pretty much this. 

 

I found if a house we were interested in got to this situation, there was generally something they were not telling us as well, and the vendor would want unconditional but we kept pushing back - saved our butts in the end on one.

 

 




Batman
Mad Scientist
27869 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2740303 7-Jul-2021 08:08
note: a top lawyer is not the most expensive lawyer. but a cheap lawyer is likely to cause you problems if you want to deviate from a clean transaction.




Batman
Mad Scientist
27869 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2740304 7-Jul-2021 08:11
Handle9:

 

You were expecting to negotiate, weren't you? Whatever you offer they will try and get you to increase your offer. You need to decide how badly you want to buy the house.

 

Just treat it like any other negotiation and know when you want to walk away. You really never know what the other parties will offer.

 

 

this.

 

if you want this house because x,y,z and cannot get another one like that, then what's another 50k in a 1.3 million dollar house.

 

if the house is not worth the money - eg leaky house, micro-location undesirable, then walk away.

 

but if the locality is good (eg unobstructed views) but the house is a bit dated and if you know the land is not going to slip away then think land value.




