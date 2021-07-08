This may be a bit OT, with regards to recommendations/options on who to go for, but this is drawing from our own personal experience with our Garage door about 2 years ago.

We've been living in this house since Nov 2016, loved the house and the general neighborhood. House was built circa 1998-2000, so about 20 years old. Sometime in 2019, while closing my garage door (it is a sectional garage door, for a double garage), the door closed and opened straight back up - something was jammed and the door opener detected it. Upon closer examination, I've discovered one of the "plastic" hinges holding 2 of the sectional door panels have broken off. Of all times this happened on a Saturday night! I managed to disengage the garage door opener and slowly and manually close the garage door, ensuring all the sections fitted together, and called out a local garage door service / repair person to come out the next day. Amongst the repair and servicing work done was getting all the plastic hinges on the corners replaced with metal ones.

So, a lesson learnt (which may be helpful here) is that if you are getting sectional garage doors (especially), you may want to check and confirm the hinges are not made of "plastic" so that they won't break off.

In any case, the local garage door service guy/shop was pretty good - seemed to know their stuff and did a good job fixing my door. Didn't have any issues with the door after that- touch wood!

Just my 2cents worth of thoughts...