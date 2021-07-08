I'm renovating our internal access double garage. The walls have been regibbed and insulated and we're getting garage carpet put in. To my wife, it's just a laundry renovation and upgrade of the garage - I'm not calling it a mancave just yet but she may be suspicious when the home gym, pool table, dart board and spacies machine appears.
Anyway, the garage has an old tilt door which needs to be replaced with a modern insulated sectional door. I've had two quotes - one from Dominator at $3800 and another from a local garage door company (Dam Doors in Hamilton) for $2800.
Both doors are factory built insulated so they look good from the inside and not a door with installation glued on the back. The Dominator door uses graphite infused EPS (20% better than traditional EPS) whereas the local operator uses a double skinned PUR installed door (50% better than EPS). Sounds like marketing speak a little.
The service from Dominator was awesome - you get a text message with a link to GPS tracking so you know how far away they are. Measurements are entered on a ipad and you get emailed a quote from their office not long after. Top notch.
I'm a bit stuck - do I go for the well known brand, with great service or save myself $1000 and go with the lessor known outfit?
Any thoughts / advice, things to consider would be appreciated.