I went to a reputable shower company and asked them to fit a bath liner and bath screen last month. I bought their own products and hired their installer to give me a peace of mind. After the installation, I got busy and didn't get around to continue the renovation. When I got back and started painting two weeks ago, I noticed that the bath liner was buckling. I know for certain that this shouldn't be like this because my former bath acrylic wall liner of 15 years did not have any buckling like this. It's supposed to be smooth and no ripples. The bathroom has never been used since installation of bath liner. The product and installation is under a 5- year warranty. I emailed the company and they sent their installer back to check the bath liner. He himself was surprised.

My question is, will the Gib (Aqualine) get damaged when the liner is removed? I am assuming that the adhesive will rip the lining off. If that happens, I will need a new Gib. This sucks because the Gib is new, as in new. I paid a licensed builder to do the job (including Gib stopping) two months ago. On top of that, I spent a primer and has already primed the exposed Aqualine for painting later on.

Has anyone changed their shower liner or bath liner? What do you think I should do?