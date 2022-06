Go for it.

Just make sure you insulate by using some thick polystyrene padding.

The local city hot pools in napier use some 5cm thick custom cut sheets of the polystyrene-like foam padding stuff that they make pool accessories out of that are custom cut to the shape of each pool.

You will always be losing heat energy or temperature. If you heat during the day you will still have to reheat the same amount to recover that temperature lost over the preceding 24 hour period anyway.

There is a slight increase in the heat energy lost per hour as the difference in air temperature vs water temperature increases.

But the insulation will minimise that and the cheaper power should more than make up for it.

It may even work by considering the water as a battery that stores heat energy.

If you want the temperature to be 28 degrees, you could spend $1 to heat it to that temperature in the hour preceding your use of the pool.



Or you could heat it to 32 degrees by spending $0.50 in the early hours of the morning, and then letting it cool to 28 degrees in the time before you use the pool.





Even better of course is to just install solar PV and use the pool as a dump load so you can heat at almost no cost while reducing the carbon emissions.