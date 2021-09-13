Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Flexible inground electrical conduit
kiwis

#289559 13-Sep-2021 08:20
I'm looking to install garden lights later in the year. Before I put sow my lawn I want to place in a pipe/conduit for my future cable. I can't get my cable yet as I'm not sure what brand I'll go with and good ol level 4 in Auckland. 

 

I was going to use 19mm irrigation hose but one of my options has a 23mm plug so may need something greater than 25mm. The slop of where it's going to be placed won't allow a hard PCV pipe without a major dig which I don't really want to do.

 

Given it's low voltage it doesn't have to be watertight or anything. just something to hold shape and space underground where I can later pull a cable through.

 

Two question here

 

a) I'm looking at my options. Any suggestions?  I'm considering something like the trademe link below but I don't know if it'll hold shape up once in the ground?

 

b) Do we have an electrician in Auckland with any of this sitting around? Happy to pay but I don't need 25 meters of it. Maybe 8-10m at most.

 

 

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/building-renovation/electrical-lighting/cabling/listing/3256071698?bof=idgEG5NE

 

 

PeterReader
  #2777192 13-Sep-2021 08:20
Hmmmm. Here we go.




kiwis

  #2777202 13-Sep-2021 08:28
PeterReader:

 

Hmmmm. Here we go.

 

 

??

shrub
  #2777204 13-Sep-2021 08:36
you would be suprised how flexible pvc pipe is with a heat gun. 



Bung
  #2777205 13-Sep-2021 08:36
You can buy 10m for not much less from Bunnings. Tip: when talking to electricians low voltage is 230v. You probably mean extra low.

Ge0rge
  #2777206 13-Sep-2021 08:41
Have you considered alkathene pipe? Sold at farm supply stores like RD1 or Farmlands.
I've used it for data cables, water and compressed air without issues. You can get 25mm and 32mm diameters which should easily cover what you're trying to achieve.
Normally sold in 100m lengths, however occasionally a cocky will run over a roll in the yard and they have part-sections they'll sell by the M.

Yogi02
  #2777210 13-Sep-2021 08:48
Im pretty sure you can buy per metre at Bunnings?

 

Make sure you have a good guide wire in there first, cable doesn't like being pushed through that flexi pipe.

 

Personally, I would look at using irrigation piping and look for an adapter to fit the plug on to. You can dodgy the thickness at the end with several winds of electrical tape.

 

Good luck.

Fred99
  #2777212 13-Sep-2021 08:55
Buy conduit at Bunnings - it's cheaper there than at trade suppliers.

 

Flexi is much more expensive than solid

 

You can join solid conduit to flexi using adapters and PVC cement, so if you wanted to get around corners without using all flexible conduit (expensive) or mucking around with corner adapters with all solid conduit, work out a plan of what you'd need before you buy it.

 

Edit: rather than pull the cable through when the conduit is in the ground, run the cable in the sections of conduit as you join / lay it. I'd just cut the plug off the end and use smaller conduit rather than 32mm (then reconnect it later), but YMMV.

 

Mark the conduit clearly with a permanent marker. so that when someone digs it up in 10 years time, they know what it is.

 

 



coffeebaron
  #2777229 13-Sep-2021 09:32
I would suggest the alkathene pipe too. Pulling cable through flexi can be differcult.




kiwis

  #2777231 13-Sep-2021 09:40
Cheers for the decent replies.

 

I don't have a heat gun to bend PVC pipe.

 

A lot of flexible pipe is 30mm or under which would mean an almost near perfect pull through later. Hardly worth the risk especially given the bends I'll have.

 

Looking online I can't see anything flexible around 50mm mark. Closest it 65mm drainage stuff. 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/reln-65mm-x-7m-slotted-and-socked-stretch-ag-pipe_p0081412

 

Might be easier to buy a cable now OR just dig it in later. 

Fred99
  #2777239 13-Sep-2021 09:59
kiwis:

 

A lot of flexible pipe is 30mm or under which would mean an almost near perfect pull through later. Hardly worth the risk especially given the bends I'll have.

 

 

Don't pull it through later if you can avoid it.  Get the cable in whatever you choose to use as conduit before you bury it.

 

A hair dryer is a heat gun.

kiwis

  #2777283 13-Sep-2021 11:53
Fred99:

 

kiwis:

 

A lot of flexible pipe is 30mm or under which would mean an almost near perfect pull through later. Hardly worth the risk especially given the bends I'll have.

 

 

Don't pull it through later if you can avoid it.  Get the cable in whatever you choose to use as conduit before you bury it.

 

A hair dryer is a heat gun.

 

 

 

 

I was going to put the conduit in now before grass grows and later when shops open look for my best option in person. 

 

The Mrs would kill me.

 

Do you need to put a 12v cable in a conduit do you? 

elpenguino
  #2777290 13-Sep-2021 12:02
Fred99:

 

Edit: rather than pull the cable through when the conduit is in the ground, run the cable in the sections of conduit as you join / lay it. I'd just cut the plug off the end and use smaller conduit rather than 32mm (then reconnect it later), but YMMV.

 

 

Word.

 

Put something in the conduit that you can later use as a cable puller. You will thank yourself later.

 

Nylon packing strapping is good, string less so as it is weaker.

 

Last resort, you can push through an electrician's cable snake but the more bends, the harder it is. After 2-3 bends it's very very hard to even get a snake through.

 

Minimise bends, use curves instead. Beware of shoulders if you mix conduit / pipe diameters.

 

Don't bury flexible conduit - IME it tends to break down under UV and the ribbing does not increase pleasure, quite the opposite.




Danite
  #2777293 13-Sep-2021 12:08
coffeebaron: I would suggest the alkathene pipe too. Pulling cable through flexi can be differcult.

 

 

 

I second this, pulling something through flexi is a pain, all those little ridges are possible catch points, it also deforms which makes it even worse for pulling through.

Fred99
  #2777366 13-Sep-2021 12:50
elpenguino:

 

Don't bury flexible conduit - IME it tends to break down under UV and the ribbing does not increase pleasure, quite the opposite.

 

 

There's something Trumpian about how UV could be made to exist in places where the sun don't shine.

elpenguino
  #2777495 13-Sep-2021 13:17
Fred99:

 

elpenguino:

 

Don't bury flexible conduit - IME it tends to break down under UV and the ribbing does not increase pleasure, quite the opposite.

 

 

There's something Trumpian about how UV could be made to exist in places where the sun don't shine.

 

 

I'm not sure what that means but it sounds like you're telling me where to stick it ?

 

I am guessing the OP's proposed job won't be much use unless at least a small part of the conduit appears above ground. If it does, UV is a consideration.

 

If it never appears above ground, then just all the other negative points are stacked against its' use.




