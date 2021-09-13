I'm looking to install garden lights later in the year. Before I put sow my lawn I want to place in a pipe/conduit for my future cable. I can't get my cable yet as I'm not sure what brand I'll go with and good ol level 4 in Auckland.

I was going to use 19mm irrigation hose but one of my options has a 23mm plug so may need something greater than 25mm. The slop of where it's going to be placed won't allow a hard PCV pipe without a major dig which I don't really want to do.

Given it's low voltage it doesn't have to be watertight or anything. just something to hold shape and space underground where I can later pull a cable through.

Two question here

a) I'm looking at my options. Any suggestions? I'm considering something like the trademe link below but I don't know if it'll hold shape up once in the ground?

b) Do we have an electrician in Auckland with any of this sitting around? Happy to pay but I don't need 25 meters of it. Maybe 8-10m at most.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/building-renovation/electrical-lighting/cabling/listing/3256071698?bof=idgEG5NE