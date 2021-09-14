SteveM2002

Hi, looking for some advice. Like most people, I’m trying to bring my power bills down and my electric hot water cylinder is one of the biggest contributors. Does anyone have any experience with the Bobbie - Smart hot water cylinder controller? Or a similar device? Lots of websites sell the device but I can only find one review, on Amazon Germany. I know it’s not a DIY project and I’d need a sparky to hard wire anything. With Contact Energy offering free power between 9pm-7am my plan would be to heat the water to max temp during those hours then no heating during the day.
Any advice or experience anyone has with hot water controllers would be much appreciated.