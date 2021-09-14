SteveM2002

+1 what Scott3 said.

I am also a low user with an EV. I have a dumb timer with an override switch on a 3kw cylinder. Had the timer for 20 years, and it has paid for it self many times over.

It is pretty normal that my off-peak usage is greater than my on-peak now days.

IMHO everyone should have timers on their hot water cylinders, because many lines companies don't manage hot water for the greater economic or environmental good anymore. The cluster we had last month when we ran out of power highlighted this. Power prices were going through the roof but many lines companies didn't shut off hot water until the grid was in imminent collapse. The whole point of a controlled system was to knock the tops off the peaks - hot water should be turned off at peak demand every day, not just in dire situations. Transpower shouldn't have needed to order the lines companies to do their job's. Also the lines companies obstinance narrows the choices of power plans that power retailers are able to offer, harming customers.