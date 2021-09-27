the first one is more likely to be right.

most calculations underestimate your requirements, causing you eternal (first world) pain IF you really want a warm room.

if you just don't want to be frozen and want it very mildly heated then you could get away with the latter.

how new is your house and what is the space of the area needing to be heated, how many windows and doors and open plans? also where in the country, how windy is your place, where is the inverter placed - is it sunny where it's placed, is it windy where it's placed, and distance of the pipe from inverter to indoor blower.

all these affect how much heat you need and how much heat loss and how efficient the system is