I'm looking at getting a hot tub next year, and was wondering if anyone has experience with using colloidal silver or simple silver to sort the water? I was also wondering if it was possible to combine ozone treatment and something like one of the above? Any tips on things to get/avoid when looking at all the different models too, as there seems to be a heck of a variance between models, with not a lot of obvious differences.
And with the regs regarding things like a minimum height of 760mm, does that mean you can't recess them into the ground, or build decking up around them, a la this kind of thing?