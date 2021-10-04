Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYSpa pool regs and water treatment
nofam

1073 posts

Uber Geek


#289861 4-Oct-2021 15:55
Send private message

I'm looking at getting a hot tub next year, and was wondering if anyone has experience with using colloidal silver or simple silver to sort the water?  I was also wondering if it was possible to combine ozone treatment and something like one of the above?  Any tips on things to get/avoid when looking at all the different models too, as there seems to be a heck of a variance between models, with not a lot of obvious differences.

 

 

 

And with the regs regarding things like a minimum height of 760mm, does that mean you can't recess them into the ground, or build decking up around them, a la this kind of thing?

Compare Sapphire Spa Pool Specifications | Sapphire Spas NZ

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
tchart
2116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2789166 4-Oct-2021 16:14
Send private message

Height is there for fencing exemptions. If a small child can get to the surface like they could in your photo then the area would need to be fenced - the photo looks like an enclosed area so would likely have appropriate doors to gain access to the spa.

So no it can't be recessed like that without fencing.

Although not ideal in that photo it would be trivial to put a pool fence along the top of the deck.

UncleArk
111 posts

Master Geek


  #2789192 4-Oct-2021 16:45
Send private message

The shown photo at the beginning of the thread would not be compliant for using a cover.

F9.3.1
Residential pools must have or be provided with physical barriers that restrict access to the pool or the immediate pool area by unsupervised young children (ie, under 5 years of age).

F9.3.2
Barriers must either -
(a) surround the pool (and may enclose the whole or part of the immediate pool area); or
(b) in the case of a small heated pool, cover the pool itself.

In the case of a small heated pool, the means of restricting access referred to in Performance F9.3.1 need only restrict access to the pool when the pool is not in use.

Performance F9.3.2(b) applies only to those small heated pools where the top surface of every wall of the pool is at all points not less than 760 mm above the adjacent floor or ground and the walls of the pool inhibit climbing.


In regard to barriers, there's not enough information in the picture to determine how much of the building itself can be considered as compliant barriers. Is the areas not shown in the photo an enclosed courtyard only accessible by doors and windows which could be made restrictive to young children?

In short, as a previous poster has stated... barriers (not necessarily traditional "fencing" like was required under the former Act that got repealed in 2017) are needed.

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2789197 4-Oct-2021 16:54
Send private message

My understanding of the height thing is that it can be unfenced if it's at ground level, but it has to have a lockable lid. But reading that above, that's obviously not the case. I got an Alpine Spas 5-seater one, and the lid that's supplied with that has little key locks on all the pull down tabs, plus it easily supports my full weight standing on it.

 

I feel like a little common sense may be the thing to exercise. I for instance, don't have (and never will), have kids running around to worry about drowning. So mine is basically flush with the deck like the OP's photo. But I guess if the council came around they might get a bit grumpy.



elbrownos
107 posts

Master Geek


  #2789593 5-Oct-2021 09:18
Send private message

I installed a cooling tower once and looked into silver for water treatment. I reached the conclusion it's pure scam.

Jase2985
11565 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2789698 5-Oct-2021 11:20
Send private message

elbrownos:

 

I installed a cooling tower once and looked into silver for water treatment. I reached the conclusion it's pure scam.

 

 

explain?

 

Some "fresh water" pools use copper and silver electrodes to sanitize the water

elbrownos
107 posts

Master Geek


  #2791763 8-Oct-2021 12:12
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

elbrownos:

 

I installed a cooling tower once and looked into silver for water treatment. I reached the conclusion it's pure scam.

 

 

explain?

 

Some "fresh water" pools use copper and silver electrodes to sanitize the water

 

 

Yes there are lots of silver based products being sold for swimming pools, spa pools, cooling towers, drinking water treatment.

 

All making extraordinary claims with zero evidence. 

hsvhel
810 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2791803 8-Oct-2021 14:15
Send private message

I have tried simple silver, for the cost, it still required intervention to correct the water.  Not the "set and forget" it claimed.

 

Better result sticking with the Granulated Chlorine.  

 

Mine is an Alpine unit, although they confirmed Bromine was fine for water treatment, it was noted that it might discolor the pipes and around the jet fittings.

 

In the end, I kept up the regular chemicals. 

 

 



turtleattacks
458 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2791807 8-Oct-2021 14:20
Send private message

How many people will be using the spa pool? 

 

We have a spa pool and it's only my partner and myself that uses the spa pool. We have two cleaning cycles per day at an hour each (2 hours per day). 

 

Apart from once or twice chlorine treatment per winter - we don't actively full the water with chemicals. It seems fine and water don't turn cloudy. 

neb

neb
6387 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2791860 8-Oct-2021 17:07
Send private message

elbrownos:

Yes there are lots of silver based products being sold for swimming pools, spa pools, cooling towers, drinking water treatment.

 

All making extraordinary claims with zero evidence. 

 

 

It's not quite zero evidence, it's known that metallic silver has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, however everything beyond that is pretty unclear, and in particular its use for treating water is, as you say, mostly woo-woo, particularly since many pool treatments are silver in non-metallic form and so you're relying on the bacteria to read the label on the bottle to know that it should be killing them.

 

 

Copper and its alloys also have well-known and well-studied properties, but that requires direct contact with the metal as well. Surprised that the woo-woo crowd haven't locked onto that yet. It may be because silver has a special place in woo-woo, see for example silver speaker cables.

 

 

If you're really worried you could always drink the stuff (note: slightly disturbing photo of a person with argyria).

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 