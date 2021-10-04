

The shown photo at the beginning of the thread would not be compliant for using a cover.



F9.3.1

Residential pools must have or be provided with physical barriers that restrict access to the pool or the immediate pool area by unsupervised young children (ie, under 5 years of age).



F9.3.2

Barriers must either -

(a) surround the pool (and may enclose the whole or part of the immediate pool area); or

(b) in the case of a small heated pool, cover the pool itself.



In the case of a small heated pool, the means of restricting access referred to in Performance F9.3.1 need only restrict access to the pool when the pool is not in use.



Performance F9.3.2(b) applies only to those small heated pools where the top surface of every wall of the pool is at all points not less than 760 mm above the adjacent floor or ground and the walls of the pool inhibit climbing.





In regard to barriers, there's not enough information in the picture to determine how much of the building itself can be considered as compliant barriers. Is the areas not shown in the photo an enclosed courtyard only accessible by doors and windows which could be made restrictive to young children?



In short, as a previous poster has stated... barriers (not necessarily traditional "fencing" like was required under the former Act that got repealed in 2017) are needed.



