Never been very happy with our microwave oven, heating seems to be pretty uneven (10+ year old Panasonic inverter). But some of the photos in this article suggest that maybe, mine is not unusual. The science of microwaves.
Now microwaves are great places to puff up a poppadom or two - if you have even heating. The following photo shows what I get after 30 secs with mine using the rotating turntable. It will cook fully if I rearrange the poppadom about 4 times, but it's a bit hit and miss.
Has anyone tried it in their oven to see what happens? I'd be interested to see if anyone finds more even heating.