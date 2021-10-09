Interesting feedback - thanks for all the home testing.

I've done some limited retesting (ran out of poppadoms ☹ ), haven't tried the vertical method yet.

The video suggested by @1101 was interesting, but the main tests were done with no turntable to show the standing waves. The last part of the film was shot with the turntable working and shows even heating (apart from the outside annulus) at the same vertical level my poppadom was. So it should be possible.

As suggested I raised the poppadom by placing it on top of a takeaway container - Indian of course. This gave better converage at the centre of the turntable but no additional cooking on the outer edge at 30 secs cooking. Using the same method on a new one for 1 min 30 secs, most of the poppadom was cooked, but it was definately over brown. Not only that, the plastic tub was deforming and the turntable was too hot to lift out without a cloth. Hmmm, not enough energy being absorbed by the food. As microwave penetrates 1 cm or so, must try stacking a few on top of each other.

@jonathan18 - I'd be interested to know your model. LG does reasonably well in the recent Consumer tests, but then so did mine some years ago.

Fred99: Texture/Mouthfeel/Flavour : Not very good. Tasted dry and floury. Pan fried ones taste much better.

Each to their own of course, but I find the fried ones a bit oily. The Indian restaurants I frequent seem to dry cook them these days.