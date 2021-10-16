StackofWaffles

Hey all. I'm planning on renovating the kitchen and wanting to add an additional power outlet. I'm wondering if it would be possible to tag off the outlet from the rangehood plug above and installing the new outlet below where the (red rectangle).
I'm hoping this can be done DIY but I haven't been able to find any clarity if this procedure requires a certified sparky.
Additionally, there is a power outlet with 2 plugs, could this be swapped to a 4 plug one DIY as well?
Would appreciate any advice!