StackofWaffles

When you get the sparky in to put the power point in, ask:

Can they shift / get rid of that power outlet for the rangehood - ideally get rid of it - it's very ugly having that cable up there. I'm assuming that it was put there by a sparky when wiring a new build, then the position of the cooktop / rangehood was changed when the kitchen was installed - or maybe someone couldn't read plans or use a tape measure. I'd hard-wire it with the outlet behind the rangehood and add a separate switch for the rangehood down low near the other switch. It might be an easy job.

Is that a real stone splashback - or tiles? It looks quite thick - so I'm assuming it's stone? I'd be looking at the prospect of cutting holes for switches/outlets in that with some trepidation - "all care - no responsibility" basis only - unless you get a tiler to cut the holes. Have you got a spare tile?