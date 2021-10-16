Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
StackofWaffles

#290040 16-Oct-2021 22:46
Hey all. I'm planning on renovating the kitchen and wanting to add an additional power outlet. I'm wondering if it would be possible to tag off the outlet from the rangehood plug above and installing the new outlet below where the (red rectangle).

 

I'm hoping this can be done DIY but I haven't been able to find any clarity if this procedure requires a certified sparky.

 

 

 

 

Additionally, there is a power outlet with 2 plugs, could this be swapped to a 4 plug one DIY as well?

 

 

 

Would appreciate any advice!

Scott3
  #2796359 16-Oct-2021 23:46
My understanding (for somebody who both owns and occupies the property) is the below:

To (lawfully) add an additional outlet requires a sparky. Typically they would be able to daisy chain, but running wires inside existing walls can be hard...

 

 

 

But you can swap out a 2 plug for a 4 plug one DIY. Have done it myself twice. Note that the 4x outlet units protrude from the wall a bit, and are fairly expensive ($50+). Rarely see them in new builds etc, as it is cheaper for the sparky to install two double outlets.

richms
  #2796364 16-Oct-2021 23:56
The rangehood plug might be on the lighting circuit, as it is the point of disconnection for a fan rather than a general purpose outlet. You cant put a general purpose outlet on that.

 

Sparky is the best bet as they are whizzes at getting cables thru where you might not think you can. The other option is thru the cabinets and into the wall below it, but that comes with all sorts of headaches too. Sparky will know the best.




Richard rich.ms

gregmcc
  #2796372 17-Oct-2021 07:05
it is a pretty straight forward thing to do....BUT...

 

1) is the current circuit protected by and RCD? if not the new socket must be on an RCD.

 

2) any homeowner work MUST be checked by and INSPECTOR prior to the final connection (not an electrician)

 

 

 

you might just as well get and electrician in to sort it out, by the time you have done the work and paid for the inspector then there is the cost of getting and electrician to do the work

 

 



Fred99
  #2796433 17-Oct-2021 08:16
When you get the sparky in to put the power point in, ask:

 

Can they shift / get rid of that power outlet for the rangehood - ideally get rid of it - it's very ugly having that cable up there.  I'm assuming that it was put there by a sparky when wiring a new build, then the position of the cooktop / rangehood was changed when the kitchen was installed - or maybe someone couldn't read plans or use a tape measure.  I'd hard-wire it with the outlet behind the rangehood and add a separate switch for the rangehood down low near the other switch.  It might be an easy job.

 

Is that a real stone splashback - or tiles?  It looks quite thick - so I'm assuming it's stone? I'd be looking at the prospect of cutting holes for switches/outlets in that with some trepidation - "all care - no responsibility" basis only - unless you get a tiler to cut the holes.  Have you got a spare tile?

Bung
  #2796540 17-Oct-2021 08:37
Fred99: I'd hard-wire it with the outlet behind the rangehood and add a separate switch for the rangehood down low near the other switch.


By all means put the outlet inside the duct cover but another switch isn't required. If you can't pull the plug out the only safe place to isolate the rangehood is at the breaker. Separate switches can be confusing. Friends in a new house thought the rangehood was faulty because they didn't know there was a switch grouped with the room lights. If anyone flicked all the "lights" on the rangehood worked until the switch was turned off.

Fred99
  #2796543 17-Oct-2021 08:47
Bung:
Fred99: I'd hard-wire it with the outlet behind the rangehood and add a separate switch for the rangehood down low near the other switch.


By all means put the outlet inside the duct cover but another switch isn't required. If you can't pull the plug out the only safe place to isolate the rangehood is at the breaker. Separate switches can be confusing. Friends in a new house thought the rangehood was faulty because they didn't know there was a switch grouped with the room lights. If anyone flicked all the "lights" on the rangehood worked until the switch was turned off.

 

Extra cost for a labelled switch mechanism ~ $2.

 

https://www.voltexelectrical.co.nz/c-976-classic-switch-mechanisms.aspx

 

 

Bung
  #2796558 17-Oct-2021 09:47
I know ordinary switches are cheap. The rangehood already has control switches. If you wanted a separate switch that made the rangehood safe to work on it would have to be classed as an isolation switch.



Fred99
  #2796572 17-Oct-2021 10:35
I was thinking more that I hate using the switches on my rangehood. Always use the convenient on/off switch on the wall.

MadEngineer
  #2796703 17-Oct-2021 13:01
How high is that existing switch on the wall?  Is it a 32amp or 16amp switch for your oven?

 

Consider swapping it for one of these - a 695x:

 

 

and swap out the e-"x"-tra switch mech for one that's labelled - PDL branded rather than that crap brand that Fred99 linked to :p

 

Eg if it is indeed for the oven and is 32amp, 680M32OWH:

 

 

 

 

(Again, get a sparky for this)

 

 

 

Should also point out this option by HPM for anyone else interested in adding switches.  I'm not a fan and they look fugly to me. 10A only

 




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Fred99
  #2796757 17-Oct-2021 15:55
MadEngineer:

 

PDL branded rather than that crap brand that Fred99 linked to :p

 

 

Heh.  That's funny.

 

 

StackofWaffles

  #2797062 18-Oct-2021 13:27
Thanks for the suggestions. Had a sparky come around and apparently it's a better idea to tap into the power outlet for the fridge and install new outlets above the bench next to the fridge.

 

 

 

Would definitely consider moving the power outlet for the rangehood though as it is an eyesore.

GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



