@wonderstuff We are almost finished putting in our pool, see the picture below. Just have concrete patio and footings for the deck, the deck itself and the pool fence to go, when we will then landscape it ourselves.

to answer some of your questions:

(A) i was told by one pool company, as a rule of thumb the distance to any structure should be 1.2x the depth of the pool at that point. Anything closer than that should have an engineered design.

(B) getting the coping stone (300mm deep) that close to the deck would be challenging. i believe with most fiberglass pools they put in a concrete bond beam around the top of the pool and this is where the coping stone sits on along with the top rim of the pool, this is about 15-20cm wide (out from the pool) they will need some way of boxing out for the concrete to be poured into that.

(C) You need to think of access to the site, they will need a digger, and some way to cart away the dirt close to where the hole is being dug, if this isnt easily achieved it will add to the cost, what is the ground like? rocky? they also need to be able to get the pool in there, we were lucky and had easy access for the truck with the pool on it to get right up next to the hole and used its HIAB to lift it into place. if you cant get the truck close then it may require a crane which is also extra $$. Concrete pools will be different in that aspect.

From my research concrete pools are more maintenance and will require a resurface at some point in their life which can cost. i also believe fiberglass upfront costs are cheaper.

Have you looked into the fencing requirements for around the pool? Acceptable Solutions F9/AS1 and F9/AS2 are your friends here.

if you have any questions ill see if i can answer them from my research into the topic.