wonderstuff

Hi,
I live in Auckland on a sloping section and am considering putting in a pool.
We are looking at a rectangular fibreglass pool that would go in a currently triangular section. This section is currently retained by a 1.7m high retaining wall that was built quite a long time ago and we don’t have plans for.
The pool that we are looking at ranges from 1.1 - 1.8m deep, 24,000L
(A) is there a minimum distance that the pool needs to be from the retaining wall before load calcs, geotech, etc is no longer a consideration? Is this based on the depth of the pool, total size, mass, etc?
(B) we have a wooden walkway adjacent to the currently grassed area that we would like the pool to be abutted up to. For dropping in a fibreglass pool, is there a typical amount of surround excavation that is required? We do not want to deconstruct the wooden walkway.
(C) If we are unable to fit a rectangular fibreglass pool in, we may consider a concrete one. On a like for like basis are concrete pools a significant premium?
Any help welcome! Thanks