WTB Short Lengths of Exotic Timber
MikeAqua

#290404 9-Nov-2021 14:29
Does anyone know of a business that supplies short lengths of exotic timbers?

 

I would like some Cedar, Douglas Fir/Oregon or a similar soft fungus resistant timber.  My problem is trying to find short lengths - around 600mm or shorter.  Needs to be in plain planks (no grooves etc) that I can glue together into a block (so not oiled).

 

The big hardware stores were a dead-end.  I'm in Blenheim so not many more options.  I was hoping some business out there supplies hobby quantities of exotic timbers.  I can get some on Amazon but very expensive and I'm not sure about the legality of importing untreated timber.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Mike

cshwone
  #2809905 9-Nov-2021 14:45
City Timber, Wellington

 

Suggest you give them a call, if it's only small amounts they may be willing to ship to you.

MikeAqua

  #2809906 9-Nov-2021 14:55
cshwone:

 

City Timber, Wellington

 

Suggest you give them a call, if it's only small amounts they may be willing to ship to you.

 

 

Thanks. I'm in Welly every few weeks so I'll give them a call.




Mike

elpenguino
  #2809922 9-Nov-2021 15:36
And the way to get short lengths is usually to buy longer pieces and then you know what.




mdf

  #2809959 9-Nov-2021 17:22
cshwone:

City Timber, Wellington


Suggest you give them a call, if it's only small amounts they may be willing to ship to you.



City Timber is great. One of my very happy places.

TLD

  #2810408 10-Nov-2021 12:04
Isn't there supposed to be a place off Queen Charlotte Drive?  Yeah, here you go:

 

Marlborough Timbers Ltd - Timber merchants Marlborough

 

I've not used them myself, and don't know if they deal in small quantities.  

 

I bought some speakers off a man who lived in Waikakaho Road (the valley that leads north from Kaituna-Tuamarina Road, and I believe you can walk through to Linkwater).  When I got there I was greeted by a stunning set of hardwood gates, but when I drove up the drive I was astonished to see a huge log house.  I stayed there for ages chatting, and was super impressed by the quality of the work.  He had lots of hardwood, and I am sure he mentioned Marlborough Timbers.

 

I can usually find enough rimu to keep my projects going, and we get old oak furniture donated at the Blenheim Menz Shed, but I have never seen any properly exotic timbers here of the sort that seem to have no trouble sourcing in America.  I've sometimes put wanted ads on Neighbourly for the Menz Shed, and got lots of used timber that way, but it is usually just rimu and sometimes oak and mahogany. 

 

Another thought is to join the Woodworker's Guild at Brayshaw Park.  They have lots hardwoods that the members can use for a donation.  I'm a member, but rarely seem to have the time to go, so can't bee specific about what timber types they have. 

 

I'll be interested to know how you get on, so please update us.  It feels like cruel irony that in a country like New Zealand interesting timber is so hard to source. 

 

 

 

 




MikeAqua

  #2811117 11-Nov-2021 14:07
elpenguino:

 

And the way to get short lengths is usually to buy longer pieces and then you know what.

 

 

I can cut up longer length on the drop saw or table saw no problem.  It's just getting it to my place that's the issue - unless local.




Mike

MikeAqua

  #2811123 11-Nov-2021 14:10
TLD:

 

Isn't there supposed to be a place off Queen Charlotte Drive?  Yeah, here you go:

 

Marlborough Timbers Ltd - Timber merchants Marlborough

 

 

Thanks I've actually met the proprietor, many moons ago.  I'll give them a call.




Mike



sleepy
  #2811150 11-Nov-2021 15:11
If you only need small amounts have you tried any of the furniture makers in town for offcuts

TLD

  #2811158 11-Nov-2021 15:33
MikeAqua:

 

TLD:

 

Isn't there supposed to be a place off Queen Charlotte Drive?  Yeah, here you go:

 

Marlborough Timbers Ltd - Timber merchants Marlborough

 

 

Thanks I've actually met the proprietor, many moons ago.  I'll give them a call.

 

 

Can you let us know how you get on.  If you intend driving out there, I wouldn't mind tagging along. BTW just how exotic are you looking for?

 

Do you use the Antenno app?  AFAIK QCD is open, but Antenno is the best way I know to keep up to date — and I think it can be used all over NZ.

 

 

 

 




MikeAqua

  #2813347 15-Nov-2021 16:16
TLD:

 

Let us know how you get on.  If you intend driving out there, I wouldn't mind tagging along. BTW just how exotic are you looking for?

 

 

Not that exotic.  Cedar is my preference.  It's for a knife/scissor/cleaver block with integral recipe book holder.  Cedar because its softish, dimensionally stable and has natural antimicrobial property.  It will sit on top of a jarrah base (heavy to lower centre of gravity).  Cedar and jarrah will be hidden under a veneer made of 5mm thick dressed River-Rimu (which I already have) with dome headed brass nails for purtiness.




Mike

TLD

  #2813350 15-Nov-2021 16:26
I can't help you out with cedar.  The log house man I mentioned would be worth asking for the sort of quantities you are looking for.  I can PM you his email address if you feel cheeky enough to chance your luck with him.  




TLD

  #2814111 16-Nov-2021 23:17
I've just seen an interesting Rob Cosman video that demos some amazing timbers.  It's actually about how he makes saw handles for his up market dovetail saws, but he starts out showing quite a range of interesting timbers.

 

 

 




