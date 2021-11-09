Does anyone know of a business that supplies short lengths of exotic timbers?
I would like some Cedar, Douglas Fir/Oregon or a similar soft fungus resistant timber. My problem is trying to find short lengths - around 600mm or shorter. Needs to be in plain planks (no grooves etc) that I can glue together into a block (so not oiled).
The big hardware stores were a dead-end. I'm in Blenheim so not many more options. I was hoping some business out there supplies hobby quantities of exotic timbers. I can get some on Amazon but very expensive and I'm not sure about the legality of importing untreated timber.