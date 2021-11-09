Isn't there supposed to be a place off Queen Charlotte Drive? Yeah, here you go:

Marlborough Timbers Ltd - Timber merchants Marlborough

I've not used them myself, and don't know if they deal in small quantities.

I bought some speakers off a man who lived in Waikakaho Road (the valley that leads north from Kaituna-Tuamarina Road, and I believe you can walk through to Linkwater). When I got there I was greeted by a stunning set of hardwood gates, but when I drove up the drive I was astonished to see a huge log house. I stayed there for ages chatting, and was super impressed by the quality of the work. He had lots of hardwood, and I am sure he mentioned Marlborough Timbers.

I can usually find enough rimu to keep my projects going, and we get old oak furniture donated at the Blenheim Menz Shed, but I have never seen any properly exotic timbers here of the sort that seem to have no trouble sourcing in America. I've sometimes put wanted ads on Neighbourly for the Menz Shed, and got lots of used timber that way, but it is usually just rimu and sometimes oak and mahogany.

Another thought is to join the Woodworker's Guild at Brayshaw Park. They have lots hardwoods that the members can use for a donation. I'm a member, but rarely seem to have the time to go, so can't bee specific about what timber types they have.

I'll be interested to know how you get on, so please update us. It feels like cruel irony that in a country like New Zealand interesting timber is so hard to source.