Bunnings parallel clamps - anyone tried?
MikeAqua

#290612 23-Nov-2021 09:16
Looking at getting a few of these. Has anyone tried them?

 

Lockjaw 600mm Aluminium Parallel Clamp - Bunnings New Zealand

 

I have to special order them so I'd appreciated any feedback if anyone has tried them experiences.

 

 

 

 




Mike

neb

neb
  #2818013 23-Nov-2021 18:06
Haven't tried them since they seem to be special-order who-knows-when-we-can-get-them everywhere I looked, but from what I could tell they seemed pretty good. I ended up getting some Pony Jorgensen ones instead, which were (a) cheaper and (b) in stock ready to ship back at level you-can't-drive-over-to-get-them, those are good-quality clamps for the price.

larknz
  #2818079 23-Nov-2021 21:01
Have you tried Irwin Quick grip clamps. They are cheaper and in stock. I have a number of them and find them to be great.

MikeAqua

  #2818264 24-Nov-2021 09:59
larknz: Have you tried Irwin Quick grip clamps. They are cheaper and in stock. I have a number of them and find them to be great.

 

I haven't found Irwin Parallel Clamps (different from c-clamps) for sale in NZ - have you found someone selling them?




Mike



MikeAqua

  #2818265 24-Nov-2021 10:03
neb: Haven't tried them since they seem to be special-order who-knows-when-we-can-get-them everywhere I looked, but from what I could tell they seemed pretty good. I ended up getting some Pony Jorgensen ones instead, which were (a) cheaper and (b) in stock ready to ship back at level you-can't-drive-over-to-get-them, those are good-quality clamps for the price.

 

Was that at Bunnings?

 

Edit: Forgot to say, I have some Bessey parallel clamps.  Compared to them, the Lockjaw prices seemed reasonable.

 

 




Mike

larknz
  #2818324 24-Nov-2021 10:17
MikeAqua:

larknz: Have you tried Irwin Quick grip clamps. They are cheaper and in stock. I have a number of them and find them to be great.


I haven't found Irwin Parallel Clamps (different from c-clamps) for sale in NZ - have you found someone selling them?


My misunderstanding. Bunnings do list some Irwin parallel clamps, but not necessarily the size you want

MikeAqua

  #2818386 24-Nov-2021 12:27
larknz:

 


My misunderstanding. Bunnings do list some Irwin parallel clamps, but not necessarily the size you want

 

 

Have you got a link?  I'm interested in a bunch of sizes.  I can't seem to find any on their [Edit: Bunnings] website.




Mike

larknz
  #2818437 24-Nov-2021 12:36
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/irwin-quick-grip-460mm-heavy-duty-bar-clamp_p0179977



Bung
  #2818439 24-Nov-2021 12:40
I wonder how many thousands of clamps sit idle in various workshops. A neighbour once had over 700 F clamps left over from building a large boat. So many that people would borrow a few and never bring them back. A big cleanup during 1st lockdown revealed that only 200 or so were left. "Why didn't/ don't you sell them?" didn't really get an answer.

mdf

mdf
  #2818445 24-Nov-2021 12:45
Bung: I wonder how many thousands of clamps sit idle in various workshops. A neighbour once had over 700 F clamps left over from building a large boat. So many that people would borrow a few and never bring them back. A big cleanup during 1st lockdown revealed that only 200 or so were left. "Why didn't/ don't you sell them?" didn't really get an answer.

 

700!? I was about to say you can never have too many clamps, but that might be a bit much even for me.

neb

neb
  #2818448 24-Nov-2021 12:48
Was that at Bunnings?



No, it was at Tool Supply NZ, both cheaper and more in-stock than Bunnings.

MikeAqua

  #2818450 24-Nov-2021 12:54
larknz: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/irwin-quick-grip-460mm-heavy-duty-bar-clamp_p0179977

 

Thanks, they could work.  Actually a similar throat depth to my Bessey clamps.

 

For some reason Bunnings seem to have classified individual Irwin ranges (e.g. Irwin Quick Grip) as different brands.




Mike

Stu

Stu
Hammered
  #2818463 24-Nov-2021 13:38
The Jorgensen Speed Clamps work quite well. Being able to join two together to create a basically double-length clamp is handy.

I'm now in need of a couple of decent steel sash clamps to add to the collection.




neb

neb
  #2818474 24-Nov-2021 14:01
Bung: I wonder how many thousands of clamps sit idle in various workshops.

 

 

Interesting point... problem with clamps is that you always have about two less than you need, no matter how many you have, e.g. you're not getting the same level of squeeze-out at one point so you slip in an extra clamp there to apply more pressure. And you can't really do a clamp exchange because it doesn't solve that exact problem of suddenly needing two more clamps, no matter how many you start with initially.

 

 

Lots of clamps make sense, but why are there any number of woodworking videos showing workshops with 1,024 identical block planes racked up in the background? You need at most two of each, one in use, one being, or waiting to be, sharpened.

MikeAqua

  #2819772 26-Nov-2021 13:05
Bung: I wonder how many thousands of clamps sit idle in various workshops.

 

Maybe there needs to be a clamp library.




Mike

JayADee
  #2820050 26-Nov-2021 21:11
Here's an interesting thing I found out about clamps like those with the squeeze handles. You can slide the handle off, put it on in reverse and create a spreader!

 

Re clamps: totally agree you need a good range. They're one of those things, like screw drivers, you use a lot if you own a house.

