Looking at getting a few of these. Has anyone tried them?
Lockjaw 600mm Aluminium Parallel Clamp - Bunnings New Zealand
I have to special order them so I'd appreciated any feedback if anyone has tried them experiences.
Mike
larknz: Have you tried Irwin Quick grip clamps. They are cheaper and in stock. I have a number of them and find them to be great.
I haven't found Irwin Parallel Clamps (different from c-clamps) for sale in NZ - have you found someone selling them?
Mike
neb: Haven't tried them since they seem to be special-order who-knows-when-we-can-get-them everywhere I looked, but from what I could tell they seemed pretty good. I ended up getting some Pony Jorgensen ones instead, which were (a) cheaper and (b) in stock ready to ship back at level you-can't-drive-over-to-get-them, those are good-quality clamps for the price.
Was that at Bunnings?
Edit: Forgot to say, I have some Bessey parallel clamps. Compared to them, the Lockjaw prices seemed reasonable.
Mike
larknz:
My misunderstanding. Bunnings do list some Irwin parallel clamps, but not necessarily the size you want
Have you got a link? I'm interested in a bunch of sizes. I can't seem to find any on their [Edit: Bunnings] website.
Mike
Bung: I wonder how many thousands of clamps sit idle in various workshops. A neighbour once had over 700 F clamps left over from building a large boat. So many that people would borrow a few and never bring them back. A big cleanup during 1st lockdown revealed that only 200 or so were left. "Why didn't/ don't you sell them?" didn't really get an answer.
700!? I was about to say you can never have too many clamps, but that might be a bit much even for me.
larknz: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/irwin-quick-grip-460mm-heavy-duty-bar-clamp_p0179977
Thanks, they could work. Actually a similar throat depth to my Bessey clamps.
For some reason Bunnings seem to have classified individual Irwin ranges (e.g. Irwin Quick Grip) as different brands.
Mike
Interesting point... problem with clamps is that you always have about two less than you need, no matter how many you have, e.g. you're not getting the same level of squeeze-out at one point so you slip in an extra clamp there to apply more pressure. And you can't really do a clamp exchange because it doesn't solve that exact problem of suddenly needing two more clamps, no matter how many you start with initially.
Lots of clamps make sense, but why are there any number of woodworking videos showing workshops with 1,024 identical block planes racked up in the background? You need at most two of each, one in use, one being, or waiting to be, sharpened.
Maybe there needs to be a clamp library.
Mike
Here's an interesting thing I found out about clamps like those with the squeeze handles. You can slide the handle off, put it on in reverse and create a spreader!
Re clamps: totally agree you need a good range. They're one of those things, like screw drivers, you use a lot if you own a house.