Bung: I wonder how many thousands of clamps sit idle in various workshops.

Interesting point... problem with clamps is that you always have about two less than you need, no matter how many you have, e.g. you're not getting the same level of squeeze-out at one point so you slip in an extra clamp there to apply more pressure. And you can't really do a clamp exchange because it doesn't solve that exact problem of suddenly needing two more clamps, no matter how many you start with initially.

Lots of clamps make sense, but why are there any number of woodworking videos showing workshops with 1,024 identical block planes racked up in the background? You need at most two of each, one in use, one being, or waiting to be, sharpened.