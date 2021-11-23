For a fence you could hire an airless sprayer for the day. A commercial unit will suck paint out of a clean bucket via a hose. They thrown the paint on fast, but for a rough sawn timber fence an amateur will get good results. Have a roller handy to lay off any runs. if you have helper on the roller, you will you will get through the job in about half the time you would with conventional painting methods

Airless sprayers are also use for exterior and interior painting of houses, because they are so fast there is a lot of skill involved in getting a good result.

A have a Wagner Flexio 590 airless sprayer that I've used for finer work - e.g. gloss finish on outdoor furniture. It took me a bit of practice to dial in and filtering paint as you pour it into the pot is critical to avoid little lumps of paint. It did a very good job - looks like a bought one etc.

It would be good for a dressed timber fence, albeit a bit slower than the commercial unit (but also more manageable).