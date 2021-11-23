I am looking at getting one for a one-off large job. I see some are under than $100. Are these advisable to use. Its only a one-time use, but it is a large area and only wanted it for the one job. Definitely no value in getting a higher priced one.
Are you painting a car or a house? do you mean air spray gun, air spray pot or airless sprayer and what type of paint?
painting a fence.
Yes I was thinking of just a cheap one.
compound:
Painting a fence. the paint will be a dulux exterior paint for timber. Don't know much about these gadgets. I just wanted a really cheap one, so I guess thats the air spray pot.
Yes I would say get an air spray pot if you have compressed air available. I did a fence with a large pot (10L) and it is scary how fast the paint goes through them so big capacity is better if you dont want to be refilling every 2 palings. Air volume used was horrendous. I also have a Graco airless sprayer but that is thousands to buy. Does a really good job but you need a fair bit of practice to get the finish right. Good if you were respraying an entire house but overkill for a fence.
For a fence you could hire an airless sprayer for the day. A commercial unit will suck paint out of a clean bucket via a hose. They thrown the paint on fast, but for a rough sawn timber fence an amateur will get good results. Have a roller handy to lay off any runs. if you have helper on the roller, you will you will get through the job in about half the time you would with conventional painting methods
Airless sprayers are also use for exterior and interior painting of houses, because they are so fast there is a lot of skill involved in getting a good result.
A have a Wagner Flexio 590 airless sprayer that I've used for finer work - e.g. gloss finish on outdoor furniture. It took me a bit of practice to dial in and filtering paint as you pour it into the pot is critical to avoid little lumps of paint. It did a very good job - looks like a bought one etc.
It would be good for a dressed timber fence, albeit a bit slower than the commercial unit (but also more manageable).
Recently I purchased and the "Number 8 Hand Held Spray Gun 400 Watt" from Mitre 10 ($78) for painting our fence. It works great, although I do wish the container was larger (but having said that, it'd be heavier then).
It holds about 800ml, so if you don't mind refilling it 12 times per 10l bucket of paint, I would highly recommend it. It's pretty quick easy to pour into it directly from a paint bucket, but as others have mentioned, anything that can suck the paint right out of a bucket would be a big time saver.
We used Aquamax Water Based Linseed Oil Timer Stain - Smokey Charcoal (so no need to mix it with water to use the sprayer), and I did about 12 pailings between refilling the spray container.
hairy1: I did a lot of research before buying an airless sprayer for spraying our fence. I ended up spending $600 on a spray gun and didn't regret it. When I looked at the $100 ones with the little paint pot that connects and how much paint they spray out it was obvious they are not suitable for large jobs.
What are you going to be spraying?
I had a smaller one, they are terrible for heating up with extended use from the motor which then warms the brass spray nipple and it begins clogging as paint congeals. Replaced with a cheap large unit that attaches to the bucket much better.
For large areas, you will be better off hiring a quality unit for a day with a paint pot/paint pickup to spray directly out of the bucket., e.g. https://www.kennardshire.co.nz/sprayer-airless-large.html
You will forever be refilling the smaller ones.
If you wanted to buy (and have a compressor already) I've got a cheap Ozito HVLP set that works good for what it is. I don't think it would be quicker than painting with a brush though.
For a fence you do need to be conscious of overspray. You need a still day. And if there are gaps in the fence your neighbours will end up with painted stripes on their path matching those gaps without dropcloths.
Ok, thanks. I understand about the refilling time. What about something like this
https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/pal-fencemaster-block-brush-130mm-brown/p/219560
130 MM fence brush?
We bought a cheap ($150ish from memory) Wagner for our fence (150+ meters x 1.8m high). It did the job fine. i didn't mind needing to fill it up. I found I wasn't filling it as often as I thought I would. You'll pay more for hiring one for the day. For a fence, the finish of a cheapo one should easily meet your needs. We've used ours a few times since to rehab some old furniture that had been destroyed by the kids, with a bit of practice you can get a good finish.
Just make sure you clean it thoroughly at the end of each use.
What sort of fence? Rough sawn palings or something else?
I'd use that brush (cough, small broom) if I was staining rough sawn palings. I suspect you won't get a great finish for anything other than that. But it will hold a *lot* of paint so will be pretty quick (relatively). Maybe that for the first coat (and any undercoats or primers) then a top coat with something that will give you a better finish - I typically paint fences with a normal 100mm brush.
thenine:
Just make sure you clean it thoroughly at the end of each use.
^^^ This - absolutely critical.
