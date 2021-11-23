Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYPaint Spray Guns
OllieF

42 posts

Geek


#290624 23-Nov-2021 20:10
Send private message

I am looking at getting one for a one-off large job.  I see some are under than $100.  Are these advisable to use.  Its only a one-time use, but it is a large area and only wanted it for the one job.  Definitely no value in getting a higher  priced one.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
compound
77 posts

Master Geek


  #2818089 23-Nov-2021 21:48
Send private message

Are you painting a car or a house? do you mean air spray gun, air spray pot or airless sprayer and what type of paint?

hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818128 24-Nov-2021 06:38
Send private message

I did a lot of research before buying an airless sprayer for spraying our fence. I ended up spending $600 on a spray gun and didn't regret it. When I looked at the $100 ones with the little paint pot that connects and how much paint they spray out it was obvious they are not suitable for large jobs.

What are you going to be spraying?




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27655 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818129 24-Nov-2021 06:49
Send private message

Supercheap Auto has one with good reviews




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



OllieF

42 posts

Geek


  #2818194 24-Nov-2021 08:30
Send private message

painting a fence.

 

 

 

Yes I was thinking of just a cheap one.

OllieF

42 posts

Geek


  #2818195 24-Nov-2021 08:33
Send private message

compound:

 

Are you painting a car or a house? do you mean air spray gun, air spray pot or airless sprayer and what type of paint?

 

 

 

 

Painting a fence.  the paint will be a dulux exterior paint for timber.  Don't know much about these gadgets.  I just wanted a really cheap one, so I guess thats the air spray pot.

compound
77 posts

Master Geek


  #2818212 24-Nov-2021 09:00
Send private message

Yes I would say get an air spray pot if you have compressed air available. I did a fence with a large pot (10L) and it is scary how fast the paint goes through them so big capacity is better if you dont want to be refilling every 2 palings. Air volume used was horrendous. I also have a Graco airless sprayer but that is thousands to buy. Does a really good job but you need a fair bit of practice to get the finish right. Good if you were respraying an entire house but overkill for a fence.

MikeAqua
6750 posts

Uber Geek


  #2818260 24-Nov-2021 09:51
Send private message

For a fence you could hire an airless sprayer for the day.  A commercial unit will suck paint out of a clean bucket via a hose.  They thrown the paint on fast, but for a rough sawn timber fence an amateur will get good results.  Have a roller handy to lay off any runs.  if you have helper on the roller, you will you will get through the job in about half the time you would with conventional painting methods

 

Airless sprayers are also use for exterior and interior painting of houses, because they are so fast there is a lot of skill involved in getting a good result.

 

A have a Wagner Flexio 590 airless sprayer that I've used for finer work - e.g. gloss finish on outdoor furniture.  It took me a bit of practice to dial in and filtering paint as you pour it into the pot is critical to avoid little lumps of paint.  It did a very good job - looks like a bought one etc. 

 

It would be good for a dressed timber fence, albeit a bit slower than the commercial unit (but also more manageable).




Mike



LostBoyNZ
499 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2818332 24-Nov-2021 10:30
Send private message

Recently I purchased and the "Number 8 Hand Held Spray Gun 400 Watt" from Mitre 10 ($78) for painting our fence. It works great, although I do wish the container was larger (but having said that, it'd be heavier then).

 

It holds about 800ml, so if you don't mind refilling it 12 times per 10l bucket of paint, I would highly recommend it. It's pretty quick easy to pour into it directly from a paint bucket, but as others have mentioned, anything that can suck the paint right out of a bucket would be a big time saver.

 

We used Aquamax Water Based Linseed Oil Timer Stain - Smokey Charcoal (so no need to mix it with water to use the sprayer), and I did about 12 pailings between refilling the spray container.




Renting Virtual Reality gear New Zealand wide since 2013 - https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/

rphenix
954 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2818339 24-Nov-2021 10:48
Send private message

hairy1: I did a lot of research before buying an airless sprayer for spraying our fence. I ended up spending $600 on a spray gun and didn't regret it. When I looked at the $100 ones with the little paint pot that connects and how much paint they spray out it was obvious they are not suitable for large jobs.

What are you going to be spraying?

 

I had a smaller one, they are terrible for heating up with extended use from the motor which then warms the brass spray nipple and it begins clogging as paint congeals.  Replaced with a cheap large unit that attaches to the bucket much better.

mdf

mdf
3045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2818340 24-Nov-2021 10:50
Send private message

For large areas, you will be better off hiring a quality unit for a day with a paint pot/paint pickup to spray directly out of the bucket., e.g. https://www.kennardshire.co.nz/sprayer-airless-large.html

 

You will forever be refilling the smaller ones.

 

If you wanted to buy (and have a compressor already) I've got a cheap Ozito HVLP set that works good for what it is. I don't think it would be quicker than painting with a brush though.

 

For a fence you do need to be conscious of overspray. You need a still day. And if there are gaps in the fence your neighbours will end up with painted stripes on their path matching those gaps without dropcloths.

OllieF

42 posts

Geek


  #2818364 24-Nov-2021 11:52
Send private message

Ok, thanks.  I understand about the refilling time.  What about something like this

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/pal-fencemaster-block-brush-130mm-brown/p/219560

 

130 MM fence brush?

thenine
30 posts

Geek


  #2818370 24-Nov-2021 11:57
Send private message

We bought a cheap ($150ish from memory) Wagner for our fence (150+ meters x 1.8m high). It did the job fine. i didn't mind needing to fill it up. I found I wasn't filling it as often as I thought I would. You'll pay more for hiring one for the day. For a fence, the finish of a cheapo one should easily meet your needs. We've used ours a few times since to rehab some old furniture that had been destroyed by the kids, with a bit of practice you can get a good finish. 

 

Just make sure you clean it thoroughly at the end of each use.  

mdf

mdf
3045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2818372 24-Nov-2021 11:58
Send private message

What sort of fence? Rough sawn palings or something else?

 

I'd use that brush (cough, small broom) if I was staining rough sawn palings. I suspect you won't get a great finish for anything other than that. But it will hold a *lot* of paint so will be pretty quick (relatively). Maybe that for the first coat (and any undercoats or primers) then a top coat with something that will give you a better finish - I typically paint fences with a normal 100mm brush.

MikeAqua
6750 posts

Uber Geek


  #2818438 24-Nov-2021 12:36
Send private message

thenine:

 

Just make sure you clean it thoroughly at the end of each use.  

 

 

^^^ This - absolutely critical.




Mike

neb

neb
6159 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819220 25-Nov-2021 15:37
Send private message

Another option if you're only going to use it once is the Trademe hire, buy some professional-quality but invariably beaten-up one off TM, use it for what you need, give it a good clean, and put it back on Trademe.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 