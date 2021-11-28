Hi all, I moved into a flat this year which is a 3 storey new build (there is a bunch of them sharing a drive way). It is not a terraced house btw. Anyway my bedroom is on the top floor and faces north. Has a nice sized window facing north so lots of light can get in etc and it is double glazed (whole house is). This was awesome over the winter as it never got cold and it was just so warm and dry.



Fast forward to now and it’s getting uncomfortable and I’m worried it’s gonna get worse coz it’s not even the height of summer yet. Because the house is so high, there are no trees or other buildings to provide any shade. There is also no sort of over-hang or awning to provide shade around the window. So I am getting a lot of sun/heat all day. Side note: I also can’t open my window when it’s raining coz it just comes inside my room (I guess coz no awning).



I start the day off by opening the window and curtains to let some air/light in. Then by late morning it’s getting a bit warm. My desk is by the window and I am WFH so I don’t want too much sun. So then I close the curtains (I think they are thermal or whatever to block the sun) to stop all the heat getting in. I either close the window or have it open a crack just for some fresh air. By about 5pm I can open the curtains up a little (esp if I’m WFH, kinda need it for sanity). Then after dinner I open the window wide (if not raining) and curtains open fully. I do this until I go to bed - overnight the curtains are closed but the window open a crack.



Is there anything I can do better? I think the double glazing is helping keep out a lot of heat. I guess as it’s summer the sun is very high so I am not getting direct sun into the window. But it’s all hot enough for it to feel uncomfortable. I have a desk fan but I know they don’t really cool down a room.



Any modifications are not an option as I am merely a flatmate. So no I can’t install a heat pump or plant an enormous 3 storey tree or build some sort of awning over my window. I also like looking out my window so not a fan of anything that obstructs it (tin foil etc).



Thanks all! I know I can’t be the only one in this situation with so many new builds being built like this. So I am looking for advice on what I can do to stay cool over summer.



Ps. I know I am super lucky to live in such a nice house. I’d rather live here than in an old, cold, damp flat.