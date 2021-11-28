Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Three storey new build - too hot in summer?
Cybercat999

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#290690 28-Nov-2021 10:48


Hi all, I moved into a flat this year which is a 3 storey new build (there is a bunch of them sharing a drive way). It is not a terraced house btw. Anyway my bedroom is on the top floor and faces north. Has a nice sized window facing north so lots of light can get in etc and it is double glazed (whole house is). This was awesome over the winter as it never got cold and it was just so warm and dry.

Fast forward to now and it’s getting uncomfortable and I’m worried it’s gonna get worse coz it’s not even the height of summer yet. Because the house is so high, there are no trees or other buildings to provide any shade. There is also no sort of over-hang or awning to provide shade around the window. So I am getting a lot of sun/heat all day. Side note: I also can’t open my window when it’s raining coz it just comes inside my room (I guess coz no awning).

I start the day off by opening the window and curtains to let some air/light in. Then by late morning it’s getting a bit warm. My desk is by the window and I am WFH so I don’t want too much sun. So then I close the curtains (I think they are thermal or whatever to block the sun) to stop all the heat getting in. I either close the window or have it open a crack just for some fresh air. By about 5pm I can open the curtains up a little (esp if I’m WFH, kinda need it for sanity). Then after dinner I open the window wide (if not raining) and curtains open fully. I do this until I go to bed - overnight the curtains are closed but the window open a crack.

Is there anything I can do better? I think the double glazing is helping keep out a lot of heat. I guess as it’s summer the sun is very high so I am not getting direct sun into the window. But it’s all hot enough for it to feel uncomfortable. I have a desk fan but I know they don’t really cool down a room.

Any modifications are not an option as I am merely a flatmate. So no I can’t install a heat pump or plant an enormous 3 storey tree or build some sort of awning over my window. I also like looking out my window so not a fan of anything that obstructs it (tin foil etc).

Thanks all! I know I can’t be the only one in this situation with so many new builds being built like this. So I am looking for advice on what I can do to stay cool over summer.

Ps. I know I am super lucky to live in such a nice house. I’d rather live here than in an old, cold, damp flat.

t0ny
342 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2820463 28-Nov-2021 10:55


I have a decent fan to push the hot air out. If it gets to hot for the fan to cope, i have a portable AC as well that does a decent job

timmmay
18397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2820467 28-Nov-2021 11:06


I think fans or portable air conditioning are your best options. Portable AC doesn't have the best reputation but it's probably better than nothing.

rphenix
954 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2820480 28-Nov-2021 11:46


I've noticed newer builds have very narrow and seemingly insufficient overhangs.  Dual glazed units are great but can still let a fair amount of solar radiation depending on the glass chosen (even within Low-E glass there is multiple price tiers and types).

 

Try and utilise a 'stack effect' in the house so windows should be open at the top and bottom, keep doors open between floors so hot air can escape up, and out a window. You could use two pedestal fans to increase this effect one to pull air in another to push it out a window upstairs.

 

Use good quality thermal lined curtains in white for reflecting heat. 



mattwnz
18603 posts

Uber Geek


  #2820780 28-Nov-2021 23:23


rphenix:

 

I've noticed newer builds have very narrow and seemingly insufficient overhangs.  Dual glazed units are great but can still let a fair amount of solar radiation depending on the glass chosen (even within Low-E glass there is multiple price tiers and types).

 

Try and utilise a 'stack effect' in the house so windows should be open at the top and bottom, keep doors open between floors so hot air can escape up, and out a window. You could use two pedestal fans to increase this effect one to pull air in another to push it out a window upstairs.

 

Use good quality thermal lined curtains in white for reflecting heat. 

 

 

 

 

You would need some pretty big overhangs to protect against sunlight on a 3 level building, especially windows on the the lower levels.. 

 

I would contact the landlord or building owner for a solution. I am guessing the top level gets hotter as heat rises. If it had skylights, then opening the skylight could help to release the hot air. Or some form of roof ventilation.

 

Is the roof black butyonl or a dark black roof?   If so that could be attracting a lot of heat.Painting this white or silver may help. Maybe extra roof insulation is needed?

neb

neb
6177 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820782 28-Nov-2021 23:29


If you're allowed to make minor alterations you can get window foil fitted which reflects a large percentage of the IR and UV hitting the windows, go for the commercial grades which provide a higher degree of protection at the cost of a slight greyish tint to the window.

JayADee
2013 posts

Uber Geek


  #2820790 29-Nov-2021 06:51


We have an overhead fan/light in our bedroom that gets a lot of use in summer. My sister also had a very hot bedroom when I was visiting and installed one. Really helped. Her room already had one. 
You can get fairly inexpensive ones. Maybe try that after consult with landlord? 

Jase2985
11506 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820842 29-Nov-2021 07:38


use the stack effect to your advantage, open windows on the top floor and windows on the lower floor (south facing if possible), hot air will rise through the building and out the top floor windows sucking in cooler air on the ground floor. hopefully cooling it down some. A ceiling fan would help some in your room.

 

Short of blocking the sun there is not much more you can do.



kobiak
1576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2820851 29-Nov-2021 08:16


I'm in the same boat. top bedrooms get too hot in summer. Fan or even an air con is the best option, but thermal curtains (from ceiling to the floor) do an amazing job as well if you have no plants in the room and it's OK to keep it dark. 






scuwp
3564 posts

Uber Geek


  #2820944 29-Nov-2021 10:27


Window foil or shade blind...or both

 

+ invest in a good fan

 

 

 

 






wellygary
6595 posts

Uber Geek


  #2820947 29-Nov-2021 10:29


Jase2985:

 

use the stack effect to your advantage, open windows on the top floor and windows on the lower floor (south facing if possible), hot air will rise through the building and out the top floor windows sucking in cooler air on the ground floor. hopefully cooling it down some. A ceiling fan would help some in your room.

 

Short of blocking the sun there is not much more you can do.

 

 

Pretty much this, you need to create an airflow through the building... Closing the Curtains in the peak sun will help slow the increase in temperature, but you really need to shift the warming air outside, so you need to find some other windows in the house you can open and then open or partially open your window to let the warm air leave the room.

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6200 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2821064 29-Nov-2021 14:35


We have the identical set-up and problem as you. Second (top) floor bedroom, no eaves to protect us from rain and very warm at night with the window closed, even with double-glazing. It’s a real pain having to sleep with the window closed on a hot night, just in case it rains overnight and the rain doesn’t wake you to close the window.

 

Double-glazing is part of the problem because these houses are well-sealed and virtually draught-proof. We thought about getting a heat pump and using the aircon cycle but didn’t want to do that for several reasons.

 

Some years ago we had a ceiling fan installed above the bed but that didn’t make a big difference to the temperature - just stirs up the warm air.

 

Earlier this year I made a demountable fixed-louvre insert to go in our sliding window. It’s made with a pine frame and power-coated, airfoil-section aluminium extrusion which I bought online in 1.8 m lengths and cut down to 30 cm lengths.

 

It just sits securely wedged into the aluminium frame of the window joinery and has no permanent fixings to the joinery. It can be simply lifted in and out in seconds. Given that there’s no physical modifications, this should be perfectly OK in a rented home.

 

We took it down during the winter and a few weeks ago, when the nights got warmer, I put it back in place. I expect to leave it there right through the summer. The angle of the louvres stops the rain getting in, even in wind - but if we had a storm on that side of the house I might take it down temporarily. It’s designed so that any rain hitting the louvres and running down, drips away from the joinery. No rain gets in on any side of the frame.

 

We are able to leave windows and ranch sliders open in other protected parts of the house to let air and breeze in, and the louvres allow the air to circulate and let warm air out of the bedroom (or cool air in). We also have a small rain-proof window on the other side of the bedroom for cross-flow. It has made a huge difference to the temperature in the bedroom.

 

By choice we do not have curtains in the room but do have roller blinds. The blind can still be lowered with the louvres in place - same would apply to curtains.

 

You might not have the inclination to make something like this - but maybe you could find someone to do it. In hindsight I think I may have chosen to make it using a set of moveable ‘Cooper louvres’ - would give more flexibility (pardon the pun) and might have been easier to make.

 



 



 

 

 

 

 

 






Cybercat999

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2823363 2-Dec-2021 18:23


rphenix:

I've noticed newer builds have very narrow and seemingly insufficient overhangs.  Dual glazed units are great but can still let a fair amount of solar radiation depending on the glass chosen (even within Low-E glass there is multiple price tiers and types).


Try and utilise a 'stack effect' in the house so windows should be open at the top and bottom, keep doors open between floors so hot air can escape up, and out a window. You could use two pedestal fans to increase this effect one to pull air in another to push it out a window upstairs.


Use good quality thermal lined curtains in white for reflecting heat. 



Yeah I honestly wonder if this is gonna be the new problem. Instead of cold damp houses in winter, we’re gonna have stifingly hot houses in summer! I don’t know what’s worse - hot houses probably don’t cause respiratory problems etc but probably comes with its own set of problems.

There are some more new builds being built near me which are very “minimalist” looking. Basically boxes with no overhangs. I think they are a mix of white and brown or black. Very on trend!

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6200 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2823374 2-Dec-2021 19:00


Cybercat999: 

 

Yeah I honestly wonder if this is gonna be the new problem. Instead of cold damp houses in winter, we’re gonna have stifingly hot houses in summer! I don’t know what’s worse - hot houses probably don’t cause respiratory problems etc but probably comes with its own set of problems.

There are some more new builds being built near me which are very “minimalist” looking. Basically boxes with no overhangs. I think they are a mix of white and brown or black. Very on trend!

 

 

That’s quite a general comment. Given the various ideas posted in response to your OP, what do you think you will do to address your problem?






