James Bond

#290737 1-Dec-2021 08:57
Kia ora team,

 

The control panel on our 14 year old Haier died yesterday. Came with the house and we got 9 years out of it, so I guess it's not too bad.

 

Bad timing as we are replacing our kitchen this summer and ideally we would have done it then.

 

Is Bosch/Miele still the way to go? We had Bosch in our previous home and it washed so much better than the Haier. My parents also have a Bosch and we can tell the difference when we use theirs.

 

Are all the Bosch dishwashers made in Germany?

 

Keen to get the most energy efficient/water saving one that our budget allows.

 

Anything else we should consider?

 

Thanks.

 

 

rscole86
  #2822279 1-Dec-2021 09:02
Can't add much, other than we're happy with our Bosch Serie 6, which is German made.

richrdh18
  #2822280 1-Dec-2021 09:02
Had a Bosch, no problem until it died. Had it for over 10 years.  Ran really quiet.  So quiet i had to check that it was actually running.  Got a Miele now and that appears to be going fine.  Been through F&P DDraw (came with the house) and Hier single draw as well in the past 20 years.

rp1790
  #2822333 1-Dec-2021 10:12
Also +1 for the Bosch, had to buy one recently and went for the series four, slightly cheaper none German made one.  Very quiet and does a great job.



Dulouz
  #2822342 1-Dec-2021 10:25
When mine died recently I wanted a Bosch but there were none available. Went with AEG. The new function I like is the door opening on cycle completion.




Amanon

insane
  #2822343 1-Dec-2021 10:27
Lower end Bosch series are made in Italy. The series 6 and above are made in Germany. 

 

I have a series 6 which washes incredibly well, slighter better than my previous F&P dish drawer, but does a rubbish job of drying plastic items. It has no fan and therefore only relies on exceptionally high water temperature to dry items, which doesn't cut it on plastics, works great on everything else.  The next series up, think it's the 9, has a Zeolith brick in it which further helps to dry plastics better.

 

The Bosch S6 is very quiet, and the cutlery rack is something I didn't realise I needed until I used one. 

 

 

timmmay
  #2822352 1-Dec-2021 10:43
Our Bosch 6 series made in Germany is 7 years old and still working well. We had to replace the handle recently as a piece of plastic had come off internally, cost $120 for Bosch to do the work. I'd buy another one, and favor Bosch generally because it's so good. I would quite like it to open the door when the cycle completes, which I currently do manually.

Dingbatt
  #2822358 1-Dec-2021 10:54
Have a Miele integrated DW. So quiet you have to listen for the water going down the drain to know it’s on. The downside is, because it’s integrated, there are no ‘operating’ lights visible. But the clean look integration gives is a plus in my book. If you are redoing the kitchen it may be worth considering.

 

 




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



vexxxboy
  #2822404 1-Dec-2021 12:12
i have the Bosch 4 series and it is the best dishwasher i have had and used . never had to redo a wash because the dishes werent clean and that includes things like lasagne dishes. The only complaint i have is the filter system is crap. at least 3-4 times i have had to pull the filter system apart to remove bits of wood, broken glass that have got past the filters and caused the machine to stop working, They seem to know about it because the give you pretty good details of how to do it in the manual.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

scuwp
  #2822534 1-Dec-2021 13:14
Possibly an unpopular opinion, but we love our FP Dish-drawers.   Being able to run separate cycles at the same time, having one going while loading another, makes managing dishes and keeping the kitchen tidy so much easier.   We have a couple of them at work also and they get a hammering, easily 10+ years old now.  I can't imagine replacing ours with anything else when the time comes.       




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

mattwnz
  #2822537 1-Dec-2021 13:18
Dingbatt:

Have a Miele integrated DW. So quiet you have to listen for the water going down the drain to know it’s on. The downside is, because it’s integrated, there are no ‘operating’ lights visible. But the clean look integration gives is a plus in my book. If you are redoing the kitchen it may be worth considering.


 



We have the semi integrated one which is the best of both both worlds. The top control bar is visable but the rest is integrated

CokemonZ
  #2822539 1-Dec-2021 13:28
Have standalone Miele. Love it, recommended. Must be 5 years old now.

Also watch this video that hit the YouTube thread https://youtu.be/_rBO8neWw04

CokemonZ
  #2822541 1-Dec-2021 13:30
Added to that - eco modes in general are rubbish and are there to meet standards. Use sensor modes that actually measure how dirty the dishes are and clean accordingly.

rogercruse
  #2822542 1-Dec-2021 13:36
scuwp:

 

Possibly an unpopular opinion, but we love our FP Dish-drawers.   Being able to run separate cycles at the same time, having one going while loading another, makes managing dishes and keeping the kitchen tidy so much easier.   We have a couple of them at work also and they get a hammering, easily 10+ years old now.  I can't imagine replacing ours with anything else when the time comes.       

 

 

Us Too. And for the same reasons as you mention. It was the first item on our list for our kitchen at our new build home. 

 

 

alasta
  #2822569 1-Dec-2021 14:19
I had a dishdrawer supplied with my new build and I hate it. A few days ago I opened it to retrieve some clean items and it started running a cycle uncommanded as soon as I closed it - I assume there might have been a drop of moisture on the 'start' button. The problem is that the control panel is inside it, so there is no way to interrupt it when it starts a cycle and locks the door.

 

Terrible design in my opinion. 

James Bond

  #2822570 1-Dec-2021 14:22
Thanks for the replies team!!

 

scuwp:

 

Possibly an unpopular opinion, but we love our FP Dish-drawers.   Being able to run separate cycles at the same time, having one going while loading another, makes managing dishes and keeping the kitchen tidy so much easier.   We have a couple of them at work also and they get a hammering, easily 10+ years old now.  I can't imagine replacing ours with anything else when the time comes.       

 

 

I have used one at a NFP for the last few years and found them good. I personally never had issues with F&P but I still prefer Bosch or Miele.

