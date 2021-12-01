James Bond

Kia ora team,

The control panel on our 14 year old Haier died yesterday. Came with the house and we got 9 years out of it, so I guess it's not too bad.

Bad timing as we are replacing our kitchen this summer and ideally we would have done it then.

Is Bosch/Miele still the way to go? We had Bosch in our previous home and it washed so much better than the Haier. My parents also have a Bosch and we can tell the difference when we use theirs.

Are all the Bosch dishwashers made in Germany?

Keen to get the most energy efficient/water saving one that our budget allows.

Anything else we should consider?

Thanks.