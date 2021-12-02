Bung: I don't fancy the chances of just epoxy being strong enough. I had a similar lamp where the join was a short threaded tube that screwed into both upper and lower tubes. When that broke I didn't have a replacement but was able to shove a length of alloy tubing salvaged from an old tv aerial into both sides. I would try to find some tubing that would fit inside the stand while allowing the cable to fit to reinforce the join.

i agree with the epoxy probably not being strong enough on its own. An insert would be good but if using a tube, you’d need to remove the cable, glue the insert in, then re-thread the cable. If you can remove the power plug and pull the cable up out of the lower half of the stand tube, this method may be not too much of a fiddle. Use the ‘5+5 cm aluminium tube’ idea below.

However if removing the cable is not possible, maybe you could find some aluminium tube at Bunnings or M10 - with external diameter the same as (or even very slightly smaller than) the internal diameter of the lamp tube. Cut a length of say 10 cm then cut that in half lengthwise.

The idea is to make two internal splints. Glue each half into the lower part of the lamp tube to depth of 5 cm (i.e.5 cm remaining exposed) with the cable remaining in place in the centre of two aluminium halves, and let the epoxy cure overnight. Then glue the top part of the tube down over the exposed splints.

You probably wouldn’t need to clamp this at all - if it’s a snug fit it should be self-supporting while second lot of epoxy cures.

This version depends on whether you can get enough slack in the cable exposed at the break to get the two parts of the lamp tube far enough apart to get the insert pieces in place. You might be able to release the cable at base of the lamp.