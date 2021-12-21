For the last 25 years I have cleaned the drive and paths laid all around the house with a pressure washer (water blaster).

Neighbours say I should use Wet and Forget or 30 seconds, otherwise I would damage the concrete. But after 25 years, I don't think it has had a detrimental effect.

Also, the last time I used one of these products, I nearly poisoned our two cats.

Ideally, I should clean the drive and paths every 18 months.

It seems to be taking me longer to do it and wondered whether I should hire or purchase something similar to these

(1) Whirl-A-Way / Surface Cleaner – HydraFix Online

My pressure washer is an electric Briggs and Stratton.

If I purchased one, I would be thinking to buy just the 'head' and attach my own wand (brass, longish and quick connect) because they are a lot cheaper.

But some come with wheels and the others I assume (but don't know) must use a type of hovercraft effect.

Anyone have any experience on using surface cleaners.