Wakrak

#293027 22-Dec-2021 12:02
Recently purchased a treadmill with issues for under $5. Bloke had it since 2013.  

 

Elite XFIT T30 Treadmill
Control Board: BFD-F21-1011 

Seller stated that the "treadmill works fine for around 40 Mins at a time then gives an E2 error code. Have had it checked out by a technician who thought it might be the incline. He disabled the incline motor but the treadmill still cuts out around the 40 minute mark."

 

So I get it home and it turns on with no issues. After using it for 20 minutes or so, I get the E2 error. If I turn it off and then back on again, the E2 error comes up within 5 minutes. Usually have to wait until the next day to be able to walk on it for more than 6 minutes.

The manual states that it could be a power issue and to double check the connections. YouTube tells me that it could be something to do with this control board. I brought the control board into work but the engineers are pretty flat out right now, so thought I'd post images of it here to see what you guys think. The running mat is dry (underneath) as well so I just picked up some lubrication from Elite Fitness. Someone else I talked to reckons that it could be the speed sensor playing up. 

 

Is that corrosion around the capacitors? Struggling to find the exact control board model on the internet. 

 

 

 

 

 

Thank you

 

 

 

 

neb

  #2836966 22-Dec-2021 16:28
Ugh, looks like leaky electrolytics. Remove them, clean up as much as you can with meths or isopropyl alcohol, try and see whether it's affected surrounding components (some of those resistors don't look happy), and replace the electrolytics. You may be lucky and it could just be the eletrolyte messing up the SMD transistors that it's run onto...

  #2836981 22-Dec-2021 16:44
Just looked up the capacitor, it's this. My initial reaction would have been to get anything but another one of these since they're obviously rubbish, however you'd need to check whether you can substitute something else since they're four-lead capacitors, sometimes the extra leads are just for mechanical support but they can also be for extra current carrying capacity. From what I can make out in the photo it looks like a 3+1 layout which is reasonably standard, what you want is a 4-pin electrolytic snap-in capacitor.

 

 

You may also want to contact the manufacturer about it since if yours have failed no doubt others will as well.

Wakrak

  #2837040 22-Dec-2021 19:13
neb: Just looked up the capacitor, it's this. My initial reaction would have been to get anything but another one of these since they're obviously rubbish, however you'd need to check whether you can substitute something else since they're four-lead capacitors, sometimes the extra leads are just for mechanical support but they can also be for extra current carrying capacity. From what I can make out in the photo it looks like a 3+1 layout which is reasonably standard, what you want is a 4-pin electrolytic snap-in capacitor. You may also want to contact the manufacturer about it since if yours have failed no doubt others will as well.

 

Thank you for your input so far neb. I wouldn't have the slightest idea as to what it is I am doing if I were to replace these parts. Do you recommend I order those parts in and take it back to work to get one of the engineers to fix it up, or find a local business (Hamilton) that can do it all for me? Do you think that this is the source of the issue in the first place? 



neb

  #2837055 22-Dec-2021 20:02
I'd leave the entire job to the pros, they may already have something usable in their junk box because those caps aren't cheap if you go with name brands, and it may require more than just replacing the caps if the electrolyte has attacked surrounding components. If one of the work guys can get it going then consider a nontrivial koha because it'll probably be more than just desoldering the existing caps and dropping in new ones. If you can't find a local place to look at it, try Dave Thompson of PC Anytime in Chch, you may be able to get a guesstimate of costs based on the photos.

k1w1k1d
  #2837059 22-Dec-2021 20:26
Could the motor be overheating and shutting down? It could be fitted with a thermal breaker. Might explain why it goes for some time on initial start up, but then will only go for a brief time after that.

Wakrak

  #2837088 22-Dec-2021 21:18
k1w1k1d:

 

Could the motor be overheating and shutting down? It could be fitted with a thermal breaker. Might explain why it goes for some time on initial start up, but then will only go for a brief time after that.

 

 

Definitely a possibility. Someone did mention to me the idea of pointing a fan at the motor and monitoring what happens. 

insane
  #2837099 22-Dec-2021 22:32
The picture from this AliExpress replacement board looks similar, and a reviewer from commented it fixed their E02 error.

Could this be your solution for $130?


https://m.aliexpress.com/item/4001285536476.html



Wakrak

  #2837114 23-Dec-2021 00:01
insane: The picture from this AliExpress replacement board looks similar, and a reviewer from commented it fixed their E02 error.

Could this be your solution for $130?


https://m.aliexpress.com/item/4001285536476.html

 

Nice find and thanks for sharing. I'll send them a message and see what they say. Good to see a fellow NZder in the reviews. 

insane
  #2840763 31-Dec-2021 10:57
How did you get on?

Wakrak

  #2840787 31-Dec-2021 12:31
insane: How did you get on?

 

Got in-touch with the Aliexpress seller above and they pointed out the correct control board to purchase. Bit pricey but should hopefully do the job 👍. I've cleaned out the engine and lubed up the running mat in the meantime. 

 

Thanks for sending me the link above. Estimated delivery date of February 8. Will update then. 

