Recently purchased a treadmill with issues for under $5. Bloke had it since 2013.

Elite XFIT T30 Treadmill

Control Board: BFD-F21-1011



Seller stated that the "treadmill works fine for around 40 Mins at a time then gives an E2 error code. Have had it checked out by a technician who thought it might be the incline. He disabled the incline motor but the treadmill still cuts out around the 40 minute mark."

So I get it home and it turns on with no issues. After using it for 20 minutes or so, I get the E2 error. If I turn it off and then back on again, the E2 error comes up within 5 minutes. Usually have to wait until the next day to be able to walk on it for more than 6 minutes.



The manual states that it could be a power issue and to double check the connections. YouTube tells me that it could be something to do with this control board. I brought the control board into work but the engineers are pretty flat out right now, so thought I'd post images of it here to see what you guys think. The running mat is dry (underneath) as well so I just picked up some lubrication from Elite Fitness. Someone else I talked to reckons that it could be the speed sensor playing up.

Is that corrosion around the capacitors? Struggling to find the exact control board model on the internet.

Thank you