Hi Everyone, new to the forum and relative rookie in DIY, so looking for some help here.

My fence is in a pretty sorry state, and the horizontal timber planks (75x50 fence rails) are falling off the square (50x50) galv steel fence posts. Turns out the builder took a nailgun to it and nailed the planks onto the posts from the outside, but the nails are corroded after around 8 years and shearing off, causing the planks to fall.

My original idea was to drill through and put a couple of galv bolts but I would then need to drill all the way through so that I can lock the other side with a nut, which obviously ruins the looks of the fence (at the moment the inside face of the posts are clean without holes).

Any ideas on how else I could affix these timber rails onto the metal posts?