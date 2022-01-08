Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Looking for cable finder stud finder recommendations

gzt

gzt

13629 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#293237 8-Jan-2022 10:50
Cable finder stud finders. Any positive or negative recommendations?

I'm interested in cable finding for 240v. The stud finding is nice to have.

Btw, are they sensitive enough to find internal phone cables? That would be a bonus.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1973 posts

Uber Geek


  #2845204 8-Jan-2022 11:02
I quite like the Franklin Sensors units. They make versions with power sensing.

 

Franklin Sensors receive generally positive reviews. I've not yet tried mine on insulated walls where I have seen reports of issues. They may also find cables or pipes which are near the wall surface (it does not tell you what they are, only that something might be there). You still need to have a rough idea of where you are looking so as to not drill a screw into a pipe. I feel the same is true for all stud finders, no matter the cost.

timmmay
18511 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2845222 8-Jan-2022 11:16
After reading many reviews I got a Franklin sensors unit from Amazon, cheaper than New Zealand. It is more effective than others I've tried but none of them are perfect.

raytaylor
3678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2845258 8-Jan-2022 12:33
I use 3 cable toners/tracers

 

The "middle" range one is a MY6818 - The one i would recommend to you

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zspctImhksQ  

 

About $180 on aliexpress  

 

I have a bigger one for deep underground cables, but this one works really really well for finding a data cable inside a wall so we can cut a hole and pull it out. 

 

Also does buried cables - not super deep, and can be direct connected to 240v cables too    

 

 

 

Edit: just re-read your post. Mitre 10 sells stud finders with 240v warning identification, and even cheap multimeters come with a 240v warning sensor in them. My one which i cant remember the model of, can be held up against a wall and a light comes on if it detects AC current. Those are probably not what your looking for if you need an exact location. They are only accurate to about 30cm.   

 

The MY6818 will get you down to about 5cm accuracy but requires direct connection to the cable, rather than just passively searching for AC current at 50hz frequency. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost



gzt

gzt

13629 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2850940 14-Jan-2022 17:29
That is a nice looking device. A couple of things I'm unclear on - what is the process for finding 240v cables in wall with that one?

I see some good deals on the MS6818. Is there a difference compared to the MY6818 you recommend?

raytaylor
3678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2851047 14-Jan-2022 23:01
I think MS = mastec brandname, MY = other brandname. 

 

Double check the model number of the one i have within the video - if there are any differences the one i have in the video will be the one to get. 

 

Here is a copy of the manual. Its in engrish though.   

 

http://www.meterstesters.com/assets/js/upfiles/files/PDF/Cable-Locator-MS6818.pdf 

 

Option 1) Passive 50hz detection. If you plug a heater into an outlet to create some current, the reciever can just pick up any 50hz signal - such as the mains voltage frequency used in NZ. 

 

Option 2) See manual

 

But Option 3) The way I like to do it without needing to worry about discharging a circuit, or fiddling with a live one, is based on the principal of a loop.

 

Here is a short video i made explaining it 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RAXl1lYhufE 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

SATTV
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2851083 15-Jan-2022 08:57
The Zircon stud finders available at Bunnings I have been most impressed with, not sure about phone cables but they do find studs with accuracy I am stunned by and electric cables.

 

They are cheap, they out perform my expensive B&D one.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

raytaylor
3678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2851088 15-Jan-2022 09:56
We got a bunch of zircon stud finders from M10 a few years ago. Would also recommend them. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost



qwertee
557 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2851120 15-Jan-2022 12:52
I have the Zircon i65 One step that i bought from Amazon. 

 

It detects  the presence of AC live wires but I have not used this function as OP wants to.  
I would recommend the Zircon ones compared to the BD ones.

dt

dt
1084 posts

Uber Geek


  #2851145 15-Jan-2022 14:40
Have the Zircon L550 and would recommend, does stud/edge finding, metal finding and live AC. Has an audio toner, a nice little laser pointer and a little groove to help you easily mark where you need to as well. 

insane
3011 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2851151 15-Jan-2022 14:57
qwertee:

I have the Zircon i65 One step that i bought from Amazon. 


It detects  the presence of AC live wires but I have not used this function as OP wants to.  
I would recommend the Zircon ones compared to the BD ones.



I second this, mine is pretty good too, but wouldn't bet my life on it and risk working close to live wires.

There are other AC testers, I have a fluke pen tester that I trust more, and even that doesn't always work.

