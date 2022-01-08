Cable finder stud finders. Any positive or negative recommendations?
I'm interested in cable finding for 240v. The stud finding is nice to have.
Btw, are they sensitive enough to find internal phone cables? That would be a bonus.
I quite like the Franklin Sensors units. They make versions with power sensing.
Franklin Sensors receive generally positive reviews. I've not yet tried mine on insulated walls where I have seen reports of issues. They may also find cables or pipes which are near the wall surface (it does not tell you what they are, only that something might be there). You still need to have a rough idea of where you are looking so as to not drill a screw into a pipe. I feel the same is true for all stud finders, no matter the cost.
I use 3 cable toners/tracers
The "middle" range one is a MY6818 - The one i would recommend to you
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zspctImhksQ
About $180 on aliexpress
I have a bigger one for deep underground cables, but this one works really really well for finding a data cable inside a wall so we can cut a hole and pull it out.
Also does buried cables - not super deep, and can be direct connected to 240v cables too
Edit: just re-read your post. Mitre 10 sells stud finders with 240v warning identification, and even cheap multimeters come with a 240v warning sensor in them. My one which i cant remember the model of, can be held up against a wall and a light comes on if it detects AC current. Those are probably not what your looking for if you need an exact location. They are only accurate to about 30cm.
The MY6818 will get you down to about 5cm accuracy but requires direct connection to the cable, rather than just passively searching for AC current at 50hz frequency.
Ray Taylor
I think MS = mastec brandname, MY = other brandname.
Double check the model number of the one i have within the video - if there are any differences the one i have in the video will be the one to get.
Here is a copy of the manual. Its in engrish though.
http://www.meterstesters.com/assets/js/upfiles/files/PDF/Cable-Locator-MS6818.pdf
Option 1) Passive 50hz detection. If you plug a heater into an outlet to create some current, the reciever can just pick up any 50hz signal - such as the mains voltage frequency used in NZ.
Option 2) See manual
But Option 3) The way I like to do it without needing to worry about discharging a circuit, or fiddling with a live one, is based on the principal of a loop.
Here is a short video i made explaining it
Ray Taylor
The Zircon stud finders available at Bunnings I have been most impressed with, not sure about phone cables but they do find studs with accuracy I am stunned by and electric cables.
They are cheap, they out perform my expensive B&D one.
John
We got a bunch of zircon stud finders from M10 a few years ago. Would also recommend them.
Ray Taylor
I have the Zircon i65 One step that i bought from Amazon.
It detects the presence of AC live wires but I have not used this function as OP wants to.
I would recommend the Zircon ones compared to the BD ones.
Have the Zircon L550 and would recommend, does stud/edge finding, metal finding and live AC. Has an audio toner, a nice little laser pointer and a little groove to help you easily mark where you need to as well.
