I use 3 cable toners/tracers





The "middle" range one is a MY6818 - The one i would recommend to you

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zspctImhksQ

About $180 on aliexpress





I have a bigger one for deep underground cables, but this one works really really well for finding a data cable inside a wall so we can cut a hole and pull it out.

Also does buried cables - not super deep, and can be direct connected to 240v cables too

Edit: just re-read your post. Mitre 10 sells stud finders with 240v warning identification, and even cheap multimeters come with a 240v warning sensor in them. My one which i cant remember the model of, can be held up against a wall and a light comes on if it detects AC current. Those are probably not what your looking for if you need an exact location. They are only accurate to about 30cm.

The MY6818 will get you down to about 5cm accuracy but requires direct connection to the cable, rather than just passively searching for AC current at 50hz frequency.