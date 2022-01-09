Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What is the plastic grill on the back of the heat pump for?
timmmay

#293251 9-Jan-2022 10:36
My newer Daikin heat pump has a plastic grill on the back, held on in a tenuous way, which moves around a lot on the breeze. It's 10cm or less from the wall. It's in a place that people can walk past, but wouldn't, and any kids walking past would be supervised as it's not far from the road. There's very little chance of anyone touching back there.

 

The primary function of the grill seems to be trapping leaves that blow back there. Because it's quite a tight area they're difficult to remove, and they build up quickly as there's a big tree next door that's shedding leaves at the moment. Is there any reason I shouldn't remove that grill?

 

 

 

 

 

 

SomeoneSomewhere
  #2845591 9-Jan-2022 11:42
It stops sticks and other larger objects getting wedged into and damaging the coil.

 

If space permits, you should really have it a bit further out from the wall - easier to clean and better airflow.

timmmay

  #2845598 9-Jan-2022 12:06
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

It stops sticks and other larger objects getting wedged into and damaging the coil.

 

If space permits, you should really have it a bit further out from the wall - easier to clean and better airflow.

 

 

Interesting, thanks. It's unlikely that larger objects could get stuck in there given the position.

 

I can't really move it out as it's screwed to the ground, and it's convenient to be able to walk in front of it between it and a raised area. The minimum according to the manual is 10cm and it's about that.

 

I'm considering putting a gutter guard underneath as leaves tend to be sucked in the front. I could put them on the edges as well, or some other protection. The current grill never attached right, it just pushes into the coils bending them but it comes out really easily. Terrible design.

