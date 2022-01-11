Hey Folks,
Out SmartVent Evolve system just appears to be cooking us during Summer (as we didn't buy the "Summer Bypass" upgrade), and our existing heatpump only cools down the living area of the house, not the bedrooms.
I'm considering adding a ducted heatpump system into our ample roof space and was wondering if anyone has experience/knowledge of whether it could easily be "tied into" our existing SmartVent system (especially the ducting that goes to every bedroom) - could the two systems function harmoniously together?