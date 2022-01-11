Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Retro-fit Ducted Heatpump to Smartvent system?
Krullos

#293282 11-Jan-2022 14:07
Hey Folks,

 

Out SmartVent Evolve system just appears to be cooking us during Summer (as we didn't buy the "Summer Bypass" upgrade), and our existing heatpump only cools down the living area of the house, not the bedrooms. 

 

I'm considering adding a ducted heatpump system into our ample roof space and was wondering if anyone has experience/knowledge of whether it could easily be "tied into" our existing SmartVent system (especially the ducting that goes to every bedroom) - could the two systems function harmoniously together? 

timmmay
  #2846734 11-Jan-2022 14:17
One possible answer - use the existing diffuser locations for ducted heat pump diffusers (different diffusers work better for that) and have the Smartvent push all the air out near the ducted system return. Ducted can be good as they're quiet and quite effective, but can be complex and expensive, say $12-14K with individual room temperature control which I think is important. Multi-split systems with one outdoor and multiple indoor units should be considered, possibly cheaper and possibly.

 

Alternately put in a heat transfer unit - but if you move say 20 degree heat through a 40 degree ceiling space to a 25 degree room the air volume moved would probably have to be massive to make any real different. Probably not an actual option.

 

I'm in the middle of writing a big post about ducted heat pumps, I should post it in the next few days - maybe later today. 

