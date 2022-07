Hmmm, where do we start? Overall IMO it looks pretty dodgy but it’s still a bit hard to tell from the photos.

The builder is a friend of a friend. What is his experience? Is he builder? Are you paying him for his work?

Are there piles concreted into the ground? - hard to see any in the photos. If there are piles, how many are there, how deep are they concreted in and what is the spacing between them?

What are the dimensions of the bearers? What is the spacing between the bearers? How are the bearers attached to the piles?

What are the dimensions of the timber being used for joists? In the photos, some look like they are 100x100, others look like 150x50 or 100x50 but it’s hard to tell.

What timber will be used for the decking itself? What will be the spacing between the joists?



As you say, the deck looks like it will be very high where it appears to adjoin the house.

I have many other questions and I really don’t want be alarmist or dramatic but I would be tempted to stop all this before it goes any further. I think you’re right to be concerned.

(Disclaimer: I am not a builder but I have built about 10 DIY decks over a 40-year period and I’m big-headed enough to think I understand the whole process very well - it’s not complicated).

Most recent deck

Edit: OP has added photos that now show piles and wider views/greater detail.