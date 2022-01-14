Gurezaemon:

I had this exact issue on one of my houses. It had near identical soffits. They turned out to be Rimu and just old and rotten, There wasn't much evidence of overflow, but the timber seemed to have absorbed condensation or other water trapped against the spouting. Those sofdfit boards will have been installed before the roof. Very difficult to remove and replace without roof access.

I removed the spouting and bashed the worst of the rot out.

Then I ran guns (short horizontal lengths of timber) back to the wall, where they were nailed onto a strap (length of timber running along the wall). This gave me a level frame work that I could attach soffit boards to. I added barge boards to the ends of those exposed truss-like timbers in your picture and slipped my soffit sheets up into the groove on the barge board and then secured the new soffit boards to the new framing. I used Villa Board T&G for the soffits and another Hardie product for the barges. All signed off as code compliant. 18 years later still perfectly straight and level and intact.

There is a bit of work to do preplanning the new soffit framing and barge board heights, so that the soffit boards line up neatly with the groove in the barge board.

I was in the process of recladding the whole house, so I was able to do this with bare walls and then clad up to the soffits boards later. Doing it with weatherboards in place would require a bit more thought.