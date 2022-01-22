As above. Any idea what the long grass I see seeding right now (dry stems, large seed heads, not huge or tiny seeds) is?
I'm collecting some to throw on the side of my fence the neighbour keeps killing with roundup (my land) even though I asked him not to. I'm tired of buying seed as it's money thrown away. Figure I'll use whatever I can collect free instead so I grabbed a small freezer bag full from the stop bank the other day. He's just being a dick. I'm waiting for him to get tired of doing it.