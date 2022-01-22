neb: k1w1k1d: Why is he spraying your grass? It'll be overspray or the fact that since grass has a dense mat of connecting roots, spraying a bit in one location will also kill off grass in the surrounding area. To answer the OP, unless you can water it every few days I don't think I'd bother sowing any seed at the moment, it's way too hot and dry to germinate much.

That's also why I'm collecting seed that is ready now. Figure if it's seeding now then it must be the kind that's ok to seed now hah! Even if it germinates later. I can't afford to keep buying grass seed either.

And no, he's spraying it only on my land. He's being a dick. We're in town and his empty section is next to ours.

We've owned the house 20 years and it's always been empty except when there are horses grazing in it.

Ostensibly he's killing weeds. I told him back a few months ago when he was over there (he leases to graze horses and mows 4 times a year and his lot is incidentally chock full of weeds) that we were killing the weeds on the strip we own and I told him he had killed all my newly sewn grass last time he sprayed and that I had since re-sewn it and killing everything with roundup including the grass would allow the weeds to flourish and new weeds to establish and we were spraying the weeds and would take care of it. He pointed out the still existing weed patches. I told him we were spraying them. He also argued about where the land boundary was until I said who cares where it is, both of us want to get rid of the weeds.

He left it alone that time and my grass was looking fantastic and it was doing a great job of stopping any new weeds. Then this last time when he mowed a few weeks ago he once again sprayed it. I didn't know he was spraying it as you can't see over our fence. I only saw it when I went to check what weeds still needed sprayed and looked for any shrub regrowth.

My grass is now dead as a door nail and bare earth is beginning to show. Which is pretty heart breaking. It's worse than what's in the photos, the roundup hadn’t fully kicked in yet when I took those. I was hoping there'd be some grass left, maybe enough to repopulate but no way. I went over yesterday to throw on the seed I collected (and pull out a spouting shrub I spotted) and it's super dead.

In actual fact almost all the area he sprayed was straight grass with no weeds. The two weed patches he DID spray are round up resistant and still perfectly fine as you'll see in the photos. Which is why we were using a targeted spray there!

Backstory: in 2019 we cleared out all the saplings and wild trees and a s**t load of very hard to kill weeds, wild ginger and all sorts along there and we had it to 98% weed free this summer. We also pulled off all the old wire and barbed wire from the concrete posts as it was all over the ground and through the trees we removed. It was a hell of a lot of work. The trees/shrubs kept resprouting and it took a lot of effort to kill them. One final spray of weed killer on the 2 patches of weeds left would have finished the job off this summer and it would have been 100% lush grass. Until he started killing everything again.

Photos start south end and progress northward. The white fence is ours. Our backyard is on the other side of it. It isn't on the boundary because the fence wasn’t when we moved in and we just put it in the same place when we replaced it. Also because there's a metre drop slope there starting at the base of the white fence. We had our lot surveyed before putting the fence up. Our land is on the east side of the concrete posts, by a fair margin at the south corner because the fence isn’t in a straight line. The concrete posts would have been put in a long time ago by someone who owned our house. We have them in other places too.

And incidentally I went over there not long ago to saw down and kill with special paste two huge wooly nightshade trees growing out of the flax that is slowly spreading on his land near our southern corner mainly because I don't want it spreading to my place.

I don't want the expense or hassle of arbitration or a lawyer.

I see no point in trying to talk to him again. It's always hard as he gets agro pretty much immediately no matter how calm and friendly I am.

My plan right now is to wait until he gets tired of spraying it. I think we'll quit spraying the weeds over there too. He might think what he's done is killing them. But I will keep taking out any trees or shrubs that sprout rather than have them grow into a real nuisance to deal with later.

It's aggravating for three reasons though.

1. any weeds that grow there come under our fence an we have a nice lawn and we have a dog I don't want exposed to spray

2. I am a bit concerned about erosion of the bank when it has no vegetation. Our white fence is posts only, no concrete. I'm hoping it will hold up.

3. I put a lot of work into fixing up the mess that was there and he's wrecking it

Given that most of what he killed was straight grass I am putting it down to sheer bloody mindedness.

Plus my hubby told him about my concerns about erosion when I wasn’t there (I wasn’t telling him that part on purpose) and I can’t help but feel the guy is having go at me by spraying my grass.

My sister says just stop doing any work at all over there and let it go.

Thanks for letting me vent anyway.



