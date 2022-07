I just use wood PVA. Selleys Aquadhere is good for kitchens because it is weather proof /water resistant. Probably not a problem for pantries but good around the sink.



Fluted woodworking dowels already have a bevel, so I normally just dunk them in the glue then hammer into the hole. Wipe of excess glue and allow to set up - maybe an hour?



See https://www.bunnings.co.nz/pg-professional-dowel-fluted-8mm-125pk_p0139166 or https://www.bunnings.co.nz/pg-professional-dowel-fluted-10mm-40pk_p0139142



Then use a flush trim saw with a negative set to the teeth and just run it down the face. I have this one (excellent quality and service) https://piranhatools.co.nz/products/razorsaw-gyokucho-flush-cutting-saw-ryoba-style-razorsaw but there are big box equivalents https://www.bunnings.co.nz/stanley-fatmax-flush-cut-pull-saw-115mm-23tpi_p0320737



The negative set to the teeth (ie from side to side, the teeth point inwards rather than out) is important since it will stop you scratching the surface of the surrounding board. Lots of guides on YouTube.