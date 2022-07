Get the white mortar then add an oxide in the colour you need. They stock colours at Bunnings or tilers or ceramic (clay) suppliers. Ceramic suppliers like the one in Huntly if it is still there would have the widest colours but from memory Bunnings had a fair few.

I had a few nail holes in huntly brick I needed filled and mixed two oxides (yellow ochre and rutile light, heavy on the ochre) to white tile mortar (since it's cosmetic and not structural) and it worked brilliantly. Matched up very well. Did a couple colours for the variations in the brick.

I wouldn't use any product that is silicone etc based.