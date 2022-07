Hi . Any cheap or better alternatives to the old CRC 556 ?

Just to spray my tools (spanners, saws , garden tools etc) to prevent surface rust & give a mild lube for garden shears etc

The 4L of 556 I bought 20+ years ago is now almost all gone. :-)

I dont think I'll buy 4L again . Having a refillable hand spray bottle seemed to be better than aerosol cans though