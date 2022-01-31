Last year I purchased a newly built house and I am considering getting an independent building inspection done so that I can ensure that I have identified all defects before the one year statutory warranty expires. The defects that I know about thus far are mainly cosmetic and building infrastructure issues that don't present any major financial risk to me, however I have some concerns around a large crack in one of the load bearing horizontal beams under the house as pictured below.

Should I get this checked out and, if so, can anyone recommend anyone in Wellington to do it?