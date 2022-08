We have some windows that, in retrospect, we should have had made with frosted glass for privacy.

We'd like to try some DIY window film to see if it's any good, but the only one from Bunnings or Mitre 10 that's wide enough is this one. However the instructions say "not to be used on double glazed windows", but don't say why not.

Does anyone have any idea why this warning would be there? All of our windows are double-glazed, and I don't understand why it would make any difference.