looks like a water based decking oil. This type of thing, though every brand has one: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/cabot-s-10l-waterbased-kwila-aquadeck-decking-oil_p0012774

Yeah I hate them as they leave a surface coating.

From what I've been lead to believe you can recoat with the same stuff, and it will build up new layers and look ok, but I've never done it myself.