Cruciblewrecker

Been having a lot of trouble trying to get a Rover 190-180A Bagger Kit for my Rover Raider 420/38 ride on mower because the manual listed it as an optional accessory .
So I queried the importer Steelfort NZ and they said and I quote "we don't offer the Bagger kit for sale because the grass in NZ has too much moisture in it" which is bulls**t because John Deere NZ offers a bagger kit for their 42" ride on mowers and when I tried to ask about special ordering one they ignored my question and tried to push a $799 tow behind Grass Collector that I have zero interest in and I don't know how to proceed from here.