Cruciblewrecker

I have some sympathy for their response. Bagging grass under NZ conditions is a challenge. I had a John Deere 175 for 17 years - it had a side discharge deck with a powered (belt off deck) driven turbo that fired the grass up the side into a double bagger on the back. This was pretty good but I could still block it up with lush grass.

About 12 years ago I moved up to a John Deere X300R, which is rear discharge, with a powered turbo integrated into the top of the deck. This has been fantastic (with normal wear and tear) - better than the old side discharge approach - and very rarely blocks at all unless I do something stupid (not unknown). However, the replacement X350R moved away from a powered turbo and just uses airflow. I have a friend who has one and it blocks up far too regularly. It appears JD moved away from powered turbo because of high maintenance (perhaps from people who don't look after / understand their gear?!) - from my experience, I wouldn't buy one without powered flow and rear discharge combined in future.

Sorry - it doesn't help with your specific question, but I guess I'm just saying that grass collection isn't always what you might wish for on a ride-on :-)