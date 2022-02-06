Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Having trouble getting a Rover 190-180A Bagger Kit for my Rover Raider 420/38 ride on-how to proceed?
Cruciblewrecker

#293664 6-Feb-2022 14:57
Been having a lot of trouble trying to get a Rover 190-180A Bagger Kit for my Rover Raider 420/38 ride on mower because the manual  listed it as an optional accessory . 


 


So I queried the importer Steelfort NZ and they said and I quote "we don't offer the Bagger kit for sale because the grass in NZ has too much moisture in it" which is bulls**t because John Deere  NZ offers a bagger kit for their 42" ride on mowers and when I tried to ask about special ordering one they ignored my question and tried to push a $799 tow behind Grass Collector that I have zero interest in and  I don't know how to proceed from here.


 

insane
  #2862614 6-Feb-2022 16:13
Import from overseas?

Or perhaps what they were saying was they have sold them before but had to deal with complaints due to poor design - and no longer want the hassle.

Bung
  #2862625 6-Feb-2022 16:30
The John Deere kit includes "bagging blades", maybe you do need more airflow to move the grass up the chute.

edge
  #2862794 6-Feb-2022 19:53
I have some sympathy for their response.  Bagging grass under NZ conditions is a challenge.  I had a John Deere 175 for 17 years - it had a side discharge deck with a powered (belt off deck) driven turbo that fired the grass up the side into a double bagger on the back.  This was pretty good but I could still block it up with lush grass. 

 

About 12 years ago I moved up to a John Deere X300R, which is rear discharge, with a powered turbo integrated into the top of the deck.  This has been fantastic (with normal wear and tear) - better than the old side discharge approach - and very rarely blocks at all unless I do something stupid (not unknown).  However, the replacement X350R moved away from a powered turbo and just uses airflow.  I have a friend who has one and it blocks up far too regularly. It appears JD moved away from powered turbo because of high maintenance (perhaps from people who don't look after / understand their gear?!) - from my experience, I wouldn't buy one without powered flow and rear discharge combined in future.

 

Sorry - it doesn't help with your specific question, but I guess I'm just saying that grass collection isn't always what you might wish for on a ride-on :-)





"It is useless to attempt to reason a man out of what he was never reasoned into."
— most commonly attributed to Jonathan Swift, author/theologian



Cruciblewrecker

  #2862860 6-Feb-2022 22:24
I was considering building my own bagger kit but if I made the chute insert from sheet steel it'd mean I've either have to use pop rivets or buy a $300+ MIG welder plus wire,a welding helmet and rent a cylinder of argon/co2 welding gas or talk my boss into letting me use one of the MIG welders at work.

Cruciblewrecker

  #2862862 6-Feb-2022 22:27
insane: Import from overseas?

Or perhaps what they were saying was they have sold them before but had to deal with complaints due to poor design - and no longer want the hassle.


I looked at importing one from Australia but I don't know if the dealer would want to go through the hassle of trying to arrange for it to put in a NZ bound container on a ship even if I offered to pay them good money and I can't buy direct from Rover Australia as they appear to sell to dealers only.

