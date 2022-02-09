Our home water is supplied to a raised tank which is then gravity fed. We put in a water pump for cold water, then a hot water boosting pump inside the house. The cold water pressure is amazing now, and the hot water is pretty good. The issue we now have is that in the shower, hot turned fully on then slowly adjusting mixer back to cool can cut the hot water back enough that the hot water pump stops.



I understand this is due to reduced flow. I have heard that unequal pressure mixers may help with this. Ideally I would imagine the mixer needs to allow full hot water, and just gradually add cold water rather than reducing hot as it adds cold?



The current mixer is also extremely sensitive. Only a slight adjustment makes quite a large adjustment in temperature.



Is an unequal mixer what Im after? Or is there something else more suited?