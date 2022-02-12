Hi guys,

assume there is a RGBW strip in working order, with a controller and a remote control (multiple lenghts, with amplifiers and power feeds every two legths, power supply large enough for what is needed, etc).

Is there any way, and is there any suitable spot light, which can get the RGBW signal from the strip (same way the strips pass this signal to the next one, usually by the means of "amplifiers" for power injection)? The LED strip runs around a deck, the spots will be installed to illuminate the trees around and the intention is to have the spots "synchronized" with the strip at all times.

I see lots of IP65 - IP66 LED spot lights for sale but these (generally) come with a remote control, clearly these would not work in the setup I described? Unless I manually try to get the same colour from the remote, for EACH of the spot lights. I envisage up to 8 - 10 spots to be added (approx 10-12W each ideally narrow beam - any suggestion for a decently priced suitable product please?). I am using 24V strips, if the spots are also 24V it would be much better but I assume I could power them in pairs "in series" if they are 12V?

Please do not suggest the $500 spots used in specialised lighting and special effects, show, etc - This is not that kind of project. Ideally the spots could be sourced for max $30 - $40 each.

Many thanks.