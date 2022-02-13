Hi all,
After some advice about having a hot water cylinder (hwc) outdoors.
This is for a holiday home in Hanmer Springs, so an alpine climate, with freezing conditions in the winter.
The current setup is the hwc is in a cupboard in the kitchen. With a planned kitchen renovation we are looking to create more room, moving the hwc somewhere else hopefully. The current cylinder is old ~30 years so probably due for a new one anyways.
The house is a pole house so there is ample room underneath and could be positioned close to existing piping.
We were told that outdoor cylinders are fine in warmer climates but no good in the cold, is this true?
Also after any other experiences of people putting a hwc outdoors in a cold climate. Where annual snow and icing occurs.
Also recommendations on hwc makes/models that are good for outdoors.