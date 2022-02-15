I bought this sliding spring latch for a storage locker on the boat.

Gartner Gate Latch Spring - Hinges | Mitre 10™

Ideally wanted stainless, but couldn't find one in the time available. It is supposedly zinc plated and powder coated so should be OK in marine environment right? Wrong!

After two weeks of rain there is some light rust just on the spring. So I'm considering pulling the latch apart and painting the spring as follows: -

- Clean up to remove the rust.

- Etching primer.

- CRC cold-galv spray paint or some Wattyl rust kill.

Would appreciate any advice or comments.