Paint a Spring on a Sliding Latch?
MikeAqua

6905 posts

Uber Geek


#293810 15-Feb-2022 13:16
Send private message

I bought this sliding spring latch for a storage locker on the boat. 

 

Gartner Gate Latch Spring - Hinges | Mitre 10™

 

Ideally wanted stainless, but couldn't find one in the time available.  It is supposedly zinc plated and powder coated so should be OK in marine environment right?  Wrong!

 

After two weeks of rain there is some light rust just on the spring.  So I'm considering pulling the latch apart and painting the spring as follows: -

 

- Clean up to remove the rust.

 

- Etching primer.

 

- CRC cold-galv spray paint or some Wattyl rust kill.

 

Would appreciate any advice or comments.

 

 




Mike

insane
3028 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2868601 15-Feb-2022 13:29
Send private message

Unless you already have the primer and paint, it might just cost less to buy a SS one once time is also factored in?

Fitting a new lock still counts as DIY right?

shrub
660 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2868605 15-Feb-2022 13:41
Send private message

Have you had a look at bursco?

 

Would this work https://www.burnsco.co.nz/barrel-bolt-316ss-90mm 

MikeAqua

6905 posts

Uber Geek


  #2868664 15-Feb-2022 14:20
Send private message

insane: Unless you already have the primer and paint, it might just cost less to buy a SS one once time is also factored in?

 

 

 

shrub:

 

Have you had a look at bursco?

 

Would this work https://www.burnsco.co.nz/barrel-bolt-316ss-90mm 

 

 

The storage locker has a flat overhanging hinged lid (actually a back to back seat).  That makes it very tricky to secure.  So I've used the latch with a heavy duty eyelet, screwed into the lid.  More specifically the underside of the overhanging part of the lid.  Not keen to replace the latch with stainless one unless I have to.  The chances of finding latches with the same hole spacings is pretty low.  For screw holes into wood in wet areas on boats the process is a bit of a drama*. So I'm not keen to repeat.

 

* = Drill a hole with a diameter 6mm wider than the screw threads; push thickened epoxy into the wood grain around the perimeter of the hole; allow it to dry until tacky; fill hole with epoxy (overfill slightly); allow to fully cure; drill a pilot hole; rough sand over fill flat; fair and sand again.  Then you're finally ready to primer and paint 😦.  People say rust never sleeps, but seawater stays up all night smoking crack and breaking stuff.

 

 

 

 




Mike



neb

neb
6613 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2868721 15-Feb-2022 15:12
Send private message

MikeAqua:

I bought this sliding spring latch for a storage locker on the boat. 

 

Gartner Gate Latch Spring - Hinges | Mitre 10™

 

 

For anything marine you really need 316 SS, galvanised won't cut it in general, and even less so here where you've got metal parts rubbing together and any protective coating (zinc or paint) will be abraded. So treat it as a stopgap until you can get it in 316.

