TheMaskedOnion:

Hi,

We have purchased one of those power cost meters that you can just plug in to the power point to measure appliance power consumption. The unit we have is made by Arlec (https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-energy-cost-electrical-meter_p4410270)

I have this unit plugged in with nothing connected and i'm getting these weird readings.

As you can see the voltage is reporting 160v at 44hz or 32hz.

I assume voltages this low should cause havoc with everything electrical in the house?

We do get the occasional flickering\dimming lights in the evening and we can also hear the fan slow down when the lights dim. but things like TVs and computers have no issue.

Would this most likely just be a bad Arlec unit?

EDIT: I have just powered off the Arlec for 10 mins and plugged it in to the same socket and now it's reporting 223v 50hz.