Lizard1977

In my previous house (a 1920s bungalow), we had sarking behind the gib. We put up plenty of stuff on those walls but never encountered this kind of resistance. But I suppose it could be something like that. It would mean either my drill bit is horrendously blunt (it is, but I didn't think it was that bad) or my drill is horrendously underpowered (it is, but I didn't think it was that bad).

I did wonder about the meter board, but it's not directly opposite - unless there was a much larger steel plate that it was attached to, but I just presumed it would have been screwed into the framing (unless they did things differently in the 60s). Also, I only went about 12mm in. If I did hit the back of the meter board box then it's butting up against the internal lining.

The floor plan hasn't been altered or extended (at least, not on this side of the house). The other side of the wall is external (the entranceway to the front door), but as far as I know it's original cladding was weatherboard rather than fibre cement.

I guess I could cut a hole out and take a proper look, but it's a fairly prominent part of the room, and my skills in patching the plasterboard are probably not good enough to repair said hole without living a visible trace.