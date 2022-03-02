I have a leaky join between guttering and the downpipe bit. In the photo it's the bit that's all black / green with the obvious signs of sealer that used to be there.

It's leaked on and off for years. I generally put on some clear silicone inside and outside and it lasts a couple of years, but I'm wondering if there's a more permanent way. I know there is a PVC cement / solvent, but I guess I might have to take things apart for that to work. I don't really want to take this down as typically something will go wrong that will require multiple trips to the hardware store to get parts and take half a day.

Any suggestions how to fix this ideally without taking the guttering down?