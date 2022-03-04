I would give it a year, and see how the grass does with you driving on it as per the previous owner.

Ground has obviously been holding up to it to date.

Have been to plenty of holiday homes with that setup. Hard (often a bit sandy) soil, combined with relatively infrequent (and biased towards summer) access, means teh grass seem't to hold up well.

Obviously wouldn't work with Auckland soil

If there are issues with softness in winter, you can get special paver's (like the firth one you mentioned) that grass can grow up through, but be warned it takes a while to re-establish the grass.

Never used them, but a wuick search shows that alternate pavers exist:

https://www.tradeproducts.co.nz/product/merz-garden-cell-green-pavers-1m2/?gclid=Cj0KCQiA64GRBhCZARIsAHOLriJmWofXuCi0TT336hHsPIzvV9OdSmuTqzZsB2ORXYzXzcA6dz7wvCEaAlHlEALw_wcB