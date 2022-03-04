Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIY Driveway - but don't want to lose the grass!
Insanekiwi

#294091 4-Mar-2022 11:44
We have a new weekender property and it doesn’t have a driveway. Previous owner just drove on the grass and I don’t know how he did it but the lawn is super well looked after. I don’t want to loose too much grass area but in NZ I couldn’t see any good grass paving products where we can let the grass grow and being able to drive on without killing them. Any one with experience? I could even just have a strip going in and out but wondered if anybody used any products they liked.

Only thing I can find is the Firth grass paver.

Scott3
  #2878915 4-Mar-2022 11:54
I would give it a year, and see how the grass does with you driving on it as per the previous owner.

 

Ground has obviously been holding up to it to date.

 

Have been to plenty of holiday homes with that setup. Hard (often a bit sandy) soil, combined with relatively infrequent (and biased towards summer) access, means teh grass seem't to hold up well.

 

Obviously wouldn't work with Auckland soil

 

 

 

If there are issues with softness in winter, you can get special paver's (like the firth one you mentioned) that grass can grow up through, but be warned it takes a while to re-establish the grass.

 

 

 

Never used them, but a wuick search shows that alternate pavers exist:

 

https://www.tradeproducts.co.nz/product/merz-garden-cell-green-pavers-1m2/?gclid=Cj0KCQiA64GRBhCZARIsAHOLriJmWofXuCi0TT336hHsPIzvV9OdSmuTqzZsB2ORXYzXzcA6dz7wvCEaAlHlEALw_wcB

 

 

Insanekiwi

  #2878916 4-Mar-2022 11:57
Thank you - he had it for 20 years and mother in law lived there so you are right. I will wait and see. Thinking of getting an automatic mower so I don’t need to go mow it every time!

Jase2985
  #2878929 4-Mar-2022 12:20
a few different options to the firth ones

