We have a new weekender property and it doesn’t have a driveway. Previous owner just drove on the grass and I don’t know how he did it but the lawn is super well looked after. I don’t want to loose too much grass area but in NZ I couldn’t see any good grass paving products where we can let the grass grow and being able to drive on without killing them. Any one with experience? I could even just have a strip going in and out but wondered if anybody used any products they liked.
Only thing I can find is the Firth grass paver.