We are building a kit set wooden cabin at the moment.



Regarding the lighting I was planning on having a central light and I’d like the wiring to not be visible.



I was going to just run a conduit before I close in the roof but had a thought that I could just run the wire - but leave it for the sparky to connect.



Reading the regulations it’s not clear if this is ok or not. Would a sparky need to sight the wires before I put the roofing down?



Or is it best to just add an empty conduit?