Does anyone have any experience/recommendation for soldering irons?
I had one years ago and its time to buy a new one as I have a couple of projects coming up. The main use is going to be auto-electrical, wiring up caravan/marine lighting etc.... The one I had years ago was the cheapest POS at the time. The temperature fluctuation was insane. Don't mind spending a bit more this time to get a better tool.
Any experience with the butane irons? They appeal to me for the portability to use away from a power point.