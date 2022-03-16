I use a Bosch PLP100 100Watt soldering gun for most soldering jobs. I like the gun because it heats up instantly and is not too affected by wind. Don't have to worry about a hot iron falling over and burning something.

Unfortunately they are not available anymore. I believe the Weller soldering guns are good.

I also have a Scope 12v iron for use when away from power. It also heats up in a few seconds.

I tried a butane iron, but got sick of waiting for it to heat up and it was useless in the wind.