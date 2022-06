Not saying this is the link, but you could search up the model on the F&P website.....and theres an installation manual.

- Bascially they are saying take out the contents, secure the door again and then tip it off...

https://producthelp.fisherpaykel.com/us/Cool/Integrated_Refrigeration/Bottom_Freezer/Non_Ice_and_Water/RB2470BRV1/Installation_Guide_RB2470BRV1/08_Unpacking_and_Moving_Your_Product