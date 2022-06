tchart: Dynamic: Electricity retailers must be able to make a profit. Im not against profit but I do think that NZ "gentailers" are currently milking the consumers. For example (source); The net profit for the six months ended December was up a third to $78 million compared with $59m last year. Does that sound unsustainable to you? Thats half year net profit BTW The Meridian link is interesting albeit simplistic. 5% for metering? Given smart meter adoption this should be a negligible amount (5% would equate to several millions of dollars per year for metering?). Non-smart meter holdouts should have a separate meter read charge IMHO. 36% for transmission and distribution, thats a separate (fixed) charge on your bill so that wouldnt be part of solar buy back. So currently; Meridian purchases the exported electricity at a rate of 8 cents per kWh Their rate for my address is 24c per kWh, or 21c excl GST). Excluding profit and metering (20%) they should be paying almost 17c per kWh. So they are paying less than half.

Note that Net metering means exactly that. Put 1kWh of power into the grid in the middle of the day, and take 1kWh out in the evening, and the variable change on your bill will be zero. Either by subtracting export kWh from import kWh, or by having exactly matching rates (incl line etc). Daily rates would still apply.

High power prices & Excess profits from power companies is another issue from net metering. Many decades ago, we decided we could make one of the worlds most efficient electricity produces, yet more efficient by a mix of restructuring and privatisation. Sadly it hasn't worked out that way.

Creating a policy that further increases retail power prices (like net metering), would be bad in my mind. Should note it is also regressive. Those will access to capital for rooftop solar get subsided by those who can not...

Personally I would be in favor of re-nationalizing the electricity industry. Little value in having several high paid CEO's for every power company, and the need for massive marketing budgets for each company to attract customers. Having power supplied by the government would slash the cost structure as no need for marketing with a single supply.

Failing the above, we need some massive shake up of the electricity wholesale market. As it stands it is basically incompatible with 100% renewable power. And we need some way to compensate new renewable builds greater than the multi decade old schemes.