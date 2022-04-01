The requirement for power companies to offer low user plans is being phased out. They are still welcome to offer them if they want.

Phase out happens over Five years. So low user plans will still exist until 1 April 2027.

Maximum low fixed charge:

Prior to 1 April 2022 $0.30 a day

1 April, 2022 $0.60 a day

1 April, 2023 $0.90 a day

1 April, 2024 $1.20 a day

1 April, 2025 $1.50 a day

1 April, 2026 $1.80 a day

1 April, 2027 Regulations removed. Power companies are no longer required to offer customers a low fixed charge.

https://www.mbie.govt.nz/building-and-energy/energy-and-natural-resources/energy-consultations-and-reviews/electricity-price/phasing-out-low-fixed-charge-tariff-regulations/

And because such treads often get displeased comments regrading the changes:

"Problems with low fixed charge tariff regulations



The low fixed charge tariff regulations were introduced in 2004 to provide electricity plans with a discounted fixed charge that aimed to reduce power bills for low-use, low-income households. However, as the regulations are poorly targeted, they only help some low-use households while pushing others into greater energy hardship, including many low-income families with high electricity use. The low fixed charge tariff regulations also have unintended effects on households’ electricity use, create barriers for industry to undertake distribution pricing reform and increase complexity and confusion for consumers.

Phasing-out low fixed charges was a recommendation to government by the independent Electricity Price Review. The Review further recommended the regulations be phased-out over 5 years to help moderate the impact of the increasing fixed charges on most low-use households."