Scott3







#295519 3-Apr-2022 17:38
The discussion about $600 power bills triggered me to look up my current electricity situation.

 

Tuned out, at the bottom of my latest bill there is a message saying my rates are going up, and a link to check the new rates.

 

1st april increase was 12% on my kWh rate, and 0.5% on my day rate. To $2.1735/day & 21.07605c/kWh incl GST.

 

I am fairly high user in Auckland central. Rates vary by location.

 

 

 

So have spent a couple of hours looking up power prices and making a spreadsheet. 

 

Shortlist is the following the following (all incl GST):

 

  • Frank ($1.8975/day & 18.98c/kWh)
  • Mercury 2 year fixed plan ($2.3686/day + 16.86c/KWh) - 2 year fixed price contract with $200 signing bonus.
  • Electric Kiwi Move Master ($2.11/day + 21.97c/kWh peak, 16.04c/kWh Sholder, 10.99c/kWh) Peak is 7am-9am & 5pm - 9pm. Shoulder 9am - 5pm, off peak is 9pm to 7am.

Frank is about $40 a month cheaper than my current provider.

 

Mercury is looking $10 - $20 per month cheaper than Frank based on my usage., And is also attractive given I am picking energy cost's to rise in this high inflation environment.

 

 

 

If our power consumption was evenly split between the peak, shoulder and off peak windows (probiably viable given peak is 6hr, shoulder is 8hr and off peak is 8hr). We could save another cira $15-20 per month on the move master plan.

 

 

 

We could easily run our dryer & dishwasher overnight. Potentially could get a bunch of our EV charging done them too, but as the range on our cheap leaf is so low (cuira 100km with a full charge, meaning 80km with a 80% charge that we normally do on weekday's), we typically charge it whenever we are home. It's not a big energy user either cira 10% of our total.

 

But I am a bit torn if $15/20 a month is worth the effort of actively managing our power (and potential expense of having a hot water cylinder timer fitted), and our potential exposure to price increases.

 

Anybody doing a similar process?

raytaylor






  #2896291 3-Apr-2022 17:53
I recommend* the contact energy Good Night plan with the free power between 9pm-midnight.   

 

 

 

(*) Your results may vary, rates vary by region and local lines company, run manual half-hourly comparison calculations to compare your bills before deciding which power company and plan that will be best for you. 








timmmay







  #2896350 3-Apr-2022 18:53
I just went through this process and moved from Electric Kiwi Stay Ahead 200 to Electric Kiwi Move Master (referral link for EK - we both get $50 if you join up using it). The daily charge was less for me, and even the peak charge was a bit less. The shoulder and off-peak rates are much better.

 

EK did the half hour comparison and worked out with out usage we would save about $35 per month even after the 10% top-up bonus was factored in. We already time shift a lot including hot water heating, dishwasher, washing machine and / or clothes drier, heating comes on early, that sort of thing, so it's no trouble. I've tweaked the hot water timer a bit to use off peak and shoulder but never peak.

 

Given that we use power through the day with me working from home I expect to actually save more than EK said.

 

It cost about $250 to put a digital hot water timer in about 3-5 year ago. The way tradies are these days that will be more now. I reckon we saved around $1 a day since then though, so it's well and truly paid for itself.

billgates






  #2896356 3-Apr-2022 19:12
I have switched over a Hamilton and Cambridge property both from Nova to Genesis. Below will be my new rates from Genesis from 1st April as Nova rates went up a bit from 1st April which is when my contract finished with them. Gensis also is giving $300 credit for each property on a 12 month contract. Rates below excl GST.

 

 

 






  

freitasm











  #2896357 3-Apr-2022 19:12
While funny, removed off topic reply.






 

 

 

 

 



vexxxboy





  #2896358 3-Apr-2022 19:15
if Pulse isnt on your list , then you wont have one of the cheapest. not sure on delivery charges because they separate them,but i pay 10.044 kWh flat rate






DjShadow







  #2896362 3-Apr-2022 19:26
Run your power bill through powerswitch.org.nz as well. I did read somewhere they will be updating their database tomorrow with all the new power company rates but they don't cover all power providers.

 

Last time I shopped around Genesis turned into the best deal with dual-energy and half price overnight rate for charging our EV

michaelmurfy










  #2896363 3-Apr-2022 19:27
My 2c is always check https://www.powerswitch.org.nz/ first. It sounds like you've done your homework however but look at when you use power and what kind of loads you have running.

 

I'm personally with Electric Kiwi and am a high power user on their Movemaster plan. 82% of my power use now falls into their off-peak time (EV Charging, washing, dishwasher etc) and 25% falls into my hour of free power. You've basically got to game the system however to get the most saving out of them. If you're going to join up with them then check if anyone you personally know is with them as they can give you a referral link which gives them and you $50 credit. I also have a link in my signature too if you wish to give me a little something.

 

This is not an endorsement at all - my main advise is to come up with your own conclusion. Power companies are simply billing companies so stick to one who doesn't have any fixed terms and look for things like credit card fees too. Also don't get sucked in by broadband deals, free products, credits or anything like that.







neb









  #2896371 3-Apr-2022 19:43
raytaylor:

I recommend* the contact energy Good Night plan with the free power between 9pm-midnight.



Had a quick look for Auckand as an example, the rates are (may need a fixed-width font to line up):

Standard:

All Day Economy 17.2c/kWh
Daily Charge $1.809/day

All Day Economy (Low User) 24c/kWh
Daily Charge (Low User) 30c/day

Good Nights:

Charged: Midnight - 9pm 20.3c/kWh +3.1c/kWh
Free: 9pm - Midnight Free
Daily Charge $1.903/day +9.4c/day

Charged: Midnight - 9pm (Low User) 29.4c/kWh +5.4c/kWh
Free: 9pm - Midnight (Low User) Free
Daily Charge (Low User) 30c/day

I worked it out a while back and it wasn't worth it, but may be worthwhile if you're further down country and running a heat pump in the evenings a lot more than you'd do further north.

Scott3







  #2896426 3-Apr-2022 21:03
raytaylor:

 

I recommend* the contact energy Good Night plan with the free power between 9pm-midnight.   

 

 

 

(*) Your results may vary, rates vary by region and local lines company, run manual half-hourly comparison calculations to compare your bills before deciding which power company and plan that will be best for you. 

 

 

Cheers. Have added that to the spreadsheet. (previously only had their simple plan). Daily & KWh prices are quite a bit higher than my 

 

at 3/24ths of my power being consumed in the free period, the cost would be about the same as my current provider

 

If I could get 28% of my consumption in those three hours I would be about break even with the mercury 2 year plan (ignoring the $200 signing bonus on the latter.

 

Could probiably move 30% of my power into that window, but am somewhat constrained by the small size of my hot water cylinder and EV battery meaning I often top it off during the day.

 

 

 

timmmay:

 

I just went through this process and moved from Electric Kiwi Stay Ahead 200 to Electric Kiwi Move Master (referral link for EK - we both get $50 if you join up using it). The daily charge was less for me, and even the peak charge was a bit less. The shoulder and off-peak rates are much better.

 

EK did the half hour comparison and worked out with out usage we would save about $35 per month even after the 10% top-up bonus was factored in. We already time shift a lot including hot water heating, dishwasher, washing machine and / or clothes drier, heating comes on early, that sort of thing, so it's no trouble. I've tweaked the hot water timer a bit to use off peak and shoulder but never peak.

 

Given that we use power through the day with me working from home I expect to actually save more than EK said.

 

It cost about $250 to put a digital hot water timer in about 3-5 year ago. The way tradies are these days that will be more now. I reckon we saved around $1 a day since then though, so it's well and truly paid for itself.

 

 

Cheers.

 

Had forgotten that Electric Kiwi had a free hour of power. reducing the power used by 23/24ths alone would make Electric kiwi about $23 a month cheaper than Mercury.

 

With a hot water timer, I could really push a lot of energy through in that hour too. 16A to hot water, 16A to charge the EV, 8A for the dryer, plus whatever the dishwasher uses.

 

 

Scott3







  #2896429 3-Apr-2022 21:07
vexxxboy:

 

if Pulse isnt on your list , then you wont have one of the cheapest. not sure on delivery charges because they separate them,but i pay 10.044 kWh flat rate

 

 

They are my current provider.

 

Was quite happy with the rates prior to the 1st April increase, but a 12% jump in the kWh rate is enough to get me to go shopping again.

 

10.044 / kwh flat rate is pritty incredible (even excl GST). I am guessing you are somewhere like Canterbury with cheap power.

 

Is that your new rate (post 1 April). If not it can be found by putting your account number into the box here:

 

https://pulseenergy.co.nz/price-info

 

 

insane







  #2896430 3-Apr-2022 21:09
Huh, quite interesting indeed!

Even through Frank Energy and Genesis Energy are one and the same, there's a $520 / year difference for me. I guess it's similar to Spark & Skinny, with the only difference being there is zero difference in service between the power coming out of the walls or gas through the lines.

I could have apparently saved another $30 by using two different providers.

Just changed.to Frank... But annoyed Genesis had me in such an inappropriate plan for the last 4 years. Could have saved $400 by just changing Genesis plans alone.

Scott3







  #2896434 3-Apr-2022 21:25
DjShadow:

 

Run your power bill through powerswitch.org.nz as well. I did read somewhere they will be updating their database tomorrow with all the new power company rates but they don't cover all power providers.

 

Last time I shopped around Genesis turned into the best deal with dual-energy and half price overnight rate for charging our EV

 

 

Didn't have a very good experience with power switch this time.

 

Currently have a 2.6c/kWh discount negotiated with my current retailer, but the system only seems to allow picking from listed plan's to set your current rate.

 

Then it goes on to estimate my usage, but never tells me the outcome of the estimate. I know I use 1200 - 1500kWh a month, would be nice to just be able to enter a value, then skip the crude estimating process.

 

The recommended plan based on power switches estimate was Genesis Energy Basic Standard User Composite (Standard user), but when clicked through the switch link, I could only find energy basic and energy plus plans.

 

But thanks for the heads up on the EV plan - have requested pricing.

 

 

 

michaelmurfy:

 

My 2c is always check https://www.powerswitch.org.nz/ first. It sounds like you've done your homework however but look at when you use power and what kind of loads you have running.

 

I'm personally with Electric Kiwi and am a high power user on their Movemaster plan. 82% of my power use now falls into their off-peak time (EV Charging, washing, dishwasher etc) and 25% falls into my hour of free power. You've basically got to game the system however to get the most saving out of them. If you're going to join up with them then check if anyone you personally know is with them as they can give you a referral link which gives them and you $50 credit. I also have a link in my signature too if you wish to give me a little something.

 

This is not an endorsement at all - my main advise is to come up with your own conclusion. Power companies are simply billing companies so stick to one who doesn't have any fixed terms and look for things like credit card fees too. Also don't get sucked in by broadband deals, free products, credits or anything like that.

 

 

Wow, that is an impressive amount of power shifting.

Don't think I would be able to achieve anything like that.

 

A decent chunk of our power use falls in evening peak time. And having only a 63A (I think) pole fuse limits how much power I can suck down at ones, as does having only a 16A charger in my EV and only a 16A element in my hot water cylinder.

 

I'm fine to sign up to a fixed term, when it comes with fixed prices in the current high inflation environment (especially when the likes of mercury will give $200 up front). Not going to pay by credit card, so any fees their aren't a concern.

mattwnz





  #2896438 3-Apr-2022 21:32
I'm currently with Frank Energy and it worked out as the cheapest in my area for gas bottles. Was also really good service in getting it all connected up. If you want a $50 credit if you sign up, PM me and I can send a referral link and we both get the credit.

Jashan






  #2896439 3-Apr-2022 21:33
I created a spreadsheet to make it easier to pick a energy provider. I review my energy provider every year.

 

Compare energy providers

timmmay







  #2896444 3-Apr-2022 21:49
Scott3:

 

Cheers. Had forgotten that Electric Kiwi had a free hour of power. reducing the power used by 23/24ths alone would make Electric kiwi about $23 a month cheaper than Mercury.

 

With a hot water timer, I could really push a lot of energy through in that hour too. 16A to hot water, 16A to charge the EV, 8A for the dryer, plus whatever the dishwasher uses.

 

 

I can get about 20% of my power usage in that free hour, give or take 10% depending on the day. How water, drier, washing machine sometimes, dishwasher, both heat pumps come on. You soon discover any weak links in your power when you pull in 60 - 80 for an hour! We blew a pole fuse early on, apparently it was faulty and took a half day to get it replaced. Tend to use 5am.

 

Between that, 50% off 11pm to 7am, and daytime power a bit cheaper I think we'll do pretty well.

