The discussion about $600 power bills triggered me to look up my current electricity situation.

Tuned out, at the bottom of my latest bill there is a message saying my rates are going up, and a link to check the new rates.

1st april increase was 12% on my kWh rate, and 0.5% on my day rate. To $2.1735/day & 21.07605c/kWh incl GST.

I am fairly high user in Auckland central. Rates vary by location.

So have spent a couple of hours looking up power prices and making a spreadsheet.

Shortlist is the following the following (all incl GST):

Frank ($1.8975/day & 18.98c/kWh)

Mercury 2 year fixed plan ($2.3686/day + 16.86c/KWh) - 2 year fixed price contract with $200 signing bonus.

Electric Kiwi Move Master ($2.11/day + 21.97c/kWh peak, 16.04c/kWh Sholder, 10.99c/kWh) Peak is 7am-9am & 5pm - 9pm. Shoulder 9am - 5pm, off peak is 9pm to 7am.

Frank is about $40 a month cheaper than my current provider.

Mercury is looking $10 - $20 per month cheaper than Frank based on my usage., And is also attractive given I am picking energy cost's to rise in this high inflation environment.

If our power consumption was evenly split between the peak, shoulder and off peak windows (probiably viable given peak is 6hr, shoulder is 8hr and off peak is 8hr). We could save another cira $15-20 per month on the move master plan.

We could easily run our dryer & dishwasher overnight. Potentially could get a bunch of our EV charging done them too, but as the range on our cheap leaf is so low (cuira 100km with a full charge, meaning 80km with a 80% charge that we normally do on weekday's), we typically charge it whenever we are home. It's not a big energy user either cira 10% of our total.

But I am a bit torn if $15/20 a month is worth the effort of actively managing our power (and potential expense of having a hot water cylinder timer fitted), and our potential exposure to price increases.

Anybody doing a similar process?