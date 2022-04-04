jordandalley

I'm currently on Electric Kiwi on their Movemaster plan which has cheaper off-peak power, and the hour of free power each night at 9pm.

I'm renting a house and want to find a way to put a timer on the hot water cylinder that basically stops it from heating during on-peak.

The switchboard in the house uses those old-style porcelain fuses - some of which have been replaced by those plug-in style circuit breakers.

I've been looking around and was hoping I could find a plug-in MCB that had a timer functionality, but I've come up short. The rest of the hot water system is completely hard-wired, so not sure how I can address this.

Any solutions that doesn't involve an electrician or involving the real estate? :)

Chur! :)