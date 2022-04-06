Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIY Rotary chimney cleaning systems
rhy7s

492 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295553 6-Apr-2022 09:31
Does anyone use a drill powered rotary cleaning system for their chimney? Looking around for a solution for our 6 metre chimney. I see products like SootEater , Xedragony version on Amazon , I've only seen overseas sellers for the Chimney Typhoon , and this one on Grab Store is sold out. Our last chimney sweep said it was easy enough to put together your own system from parts but I'm not sure where and what to look for (we're a long way from town so don't often get a chance to go and browse around a hardware store). Edit: and one on AliExpress

wratterus
1475 posts

Uber Geek


  #2897471 6-Apr-2022 09:44
Not really sure how you'd 'put something together' yourself as you'd have to come up with some way to adjust the length (or something very flexible). You could fairly easily attach a drill to a standard brush, but I can't see how you'd have enough vertical movement to cover the whole thing. 

 

Be keen to know if you do come up with something. I just use something like this.

 

Have thought it would be cool to use it with a drill but couldn't figure out a way to do it. 

Dynamic
3384 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2897494 6-Apr-2022 10:01
I've just ordered a product similar to SootEater via TradeMe and will let you know how it goes.




Swept
30 posts

Geek


  #2910252 4-May-2022 20:40
Hi, Chimney Sweep here.

 

We use the rotary system exclusively.  Far better than what any manual sticks can do; we sweep chimneys before we pull them apart.  Years ago we did 2 in the same house, both compared using the old school sticks and manual hand brush way, the other with the rotary system; rotary won hands down.

The Soot Eater is one type of stick we use (we run about 4 different types for various uses) and are pretty good, but are quite thick (we use them for 20m tall open fires).  The best thing about them is that you can do it from the bottom, but go slowly.  We put a shroud over the door with 2 holes in it; one for our sticks to pass through, the other to hold our vacuum to suppress the dust.  They're also flexible, built for going through bends (offsets) in flues, just pull the drill trigger to force it through the bend.


I can't comment on pricing, all I know is that the pricing here in NZ for a 6 metre set (standard sizing) is a rip off.  We buy in bulk - a pallet of them at a time.  I think currently we have around 500m of rods, however they're not for sale.  We can do between 150-1000 sweeps on a set before they wear out (usually the connectors) or snap on us.


But yeah, worth while investing in a set and do a far better job than the old school rods. 

