Does anyone use a drill powered rotary cleaning system for their chimney? Looking around for a solution for our 6 metre chimney. I see products like SootEater , Xedragony version on Amazon , I've only seen overseas sellers for the Chimney Typhoon , and this one on Grab Store is sold out. Our last chimney sweep said it was easy enough to put together your own system from parts but I'm not sure where and what to look for (we're a long way from town so don't often get a chance to go and browse around a hardware store). Edit: and one on AliExpress