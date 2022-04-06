Hi, Chimney Sweep here.

We use the rotary system exclusively. Far better than what any manual sticks can do; we sweep chimneys before we pull them apart. Years ago we did 2 in the same house, both compared using the old school sticks and manual hand brush way, the other with the rotary system; rotary won hands down.



The Soot Eater is one type of stick we use (we run about 4 different types for various uses) and are pretty good, but are quite thick (we use them for 20m tall open fires). The best thing about them is that you can do it from the bottom, but go slowly. We put a shroud over the door with 2 holes in it; one for our sticks to pass through, the other to hold our vacuum to suppress the dust. They're also flexible, built for going through bends (offsets) in flues, just pull the drill trigger to force it through the bend.





I can't comment on pricing, all I know is that the pricing here in NZ for a 6 metre set (standard sizing) is a rip off. We buy in bulk - a pallet of them at a time. I think currently we have around 500m of rods, however they're not for sale. We can do between 150-1000 sweeps on a set before they wear out (usually the connectors) or snap on us.





But yeah, worth while investing in a set and do a far better job than the old school rods.