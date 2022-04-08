I had a plumber installed a brand new Methven shower mixer and Greens rail shower in December 2021. Two and a half weeks ago, I noticed an on and off drip from the shower head. After a few days, it began to drip every night. I start to collect 150 mls overnight every night. Then, last week, it's 250-350 pls overnight. These past few days, it is dripping more and consistently which means it drips all the time. I tried contacting the plumber but I got no reply. I couldn't reach him.

Any ideas what could this be? Faulty shower rail? Faulty shower mixer? Both were all perfectly working for three months until this happened. We use the shower everyday.